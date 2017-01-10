the lure is the cannibal mermaid movie you never knew you always wanted

If you're like us, and still quietly bummed about the fact we'll never see Sofia Coppola's take on The Little Mermaid, we have something you might find comforting. The Lure, a musical about cannibal mermaids that drew internet buzz last year, has finally got a trailer. While Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynska has undoubtedly taken on a lot with this debut project, early reviews from Sundance suggest it might just be crazy enough to work.

The film follows two (literal) man-eating sister mermaids as they leave the ocean behind to form a singing nightclub double act in the 80s. Considering mermaid myths usually see the creatures seducing sailors with their siren songs, it's not really that far of a jump from tradition. The Lure actually does loosely follow themes explored in Hans Christian Andersen's original Little Mermaid story, with one of the sisters falling in love with a human and dealing with the supernatural fallout.

Going by the aforementioned trailer, it seems like we can expect something between Splash and The Neon Demon. Which, as it turns out, is the movie combo we've been waiting our whole lives for.