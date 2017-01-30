the latest phase of coach's youthful reinvention: a rodarte collaboration

Coach women's Pre-Fall 2017

Coach is continuing to pick up steam in 2017. Invigorated by last month's 75th anniversary celebrations the American luxury house has tapped a much younger US label for a landmark collaboration, which signals an ambitious reinvention.

WWD report Rodarte's Mulleavy sisters will create a 15 piece collection for the house, set to include one handbag and a range of apparel. The capsule is scheduled to hit stores in April. Rodarte are yet to launch a cult handbag, but come April, we may see the Mulleavy's answer to the Birkin. After all, Coach are best known for their leather accessories.

The news Stuart Vevers will work with the smaller label, a full 64 years younger than Coach, confirms the house is working hard to reimagine itself in a decidedly youthful way. Last month, Coach inked a deal with Selena Gomez, the most followed person on Instagram and something of a millennial superstar. Selena, like the Mulleavy sisters, will create a capsule collection for the house and use her impressive social reach to share campaign imagery.

Read: Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Coach in New York, Stuart Vevers made a powerful call for harmony in a divided America.