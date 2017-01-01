About

    The VICEChannels

      culture i-D Staff 1 January 2017

      the i-D team reveal their resolutions for 2017

      Another year, another you - and another list of New Year's Resolutions. Sweeping one too many Christmas sweet wrappers under the carpet, the i-D team welcome in the New Year with their New Year’s Resolutions. From reading more to worrying less and spending more time with family, 2017 is all about being the best you can be.

      "To break my Uber habit. Ubers to and from work, to the corner shop and to the gym are not ok, even if it is raining!" Holly Shackleton, Editor-in-Chief

      ''Learn how to drive!'' Julia Sarr-Jamois, Senior Fashion Editor

      ''My new year's resolution is to find more time to read, preferably in a soft perfectly made bed!'' Lynette Nylander, Deputy Editor

      ''In 2017 not only will I become really badass, I will also take up the drums again, start yoga, learn Japanese, travel further, sleep more, worry less, meditate, prepare for the zombie apocalypse, pay bills on time and call my parents more often. It's going to be a busy year.'' Francesca Dunn, Assistant Music Editor

      ''Check the news before Instagram.'' Max Clark, Fashion Editor

      ''My new year's resolution is to not open mini bars, because I feel like it's an area of my life I'm not fully in control of. I think it would be really nice to be able to stay in a hotel room and not drink the Orangina or eat the Mikado sticks, so that's my main goal for 2017.'' Anders Christian Madsen, Fashion Features Editor

      ''Treat my body like a temple.'' Tish Weinstock, Staff Writer

      "Stay glad, dream good and dance better." Matthew Whitehouse, Editorial Assistant

      ''My new year's resolution is to call my family more often and make an effort with relatives.'' Bojana Kozarevic, Fashion Assistant

      ''My new year's resolution is to smile, laugh and dance as much as possible!'' Declan Higgins, Talent Producer

      "I want to start volunteering in 2017. In an interview, Boy George said his biggest regret in life was not volunteering sooner. Oh, and I want a hot new hobby, like rock climbing." Stuart Brumfitt, Amuse Editorial Director

      Credits

      Photography Letty Schmiterlow

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:fashion interviews, fashion, new years resolutions, christmas, culture

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features