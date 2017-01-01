the i-D team reveal their resolutions for 2017

"To break my Uber habit. Ubers to and from work, to the corner shop and to the gym are not ok, even if it is raining!" Holly Shackleton, Editor-in-Chief

''Learn how to drive!'' Julia Sarr-Jamois, Senior Fashion Editor

''My new year's resolution is to find more time to read, preferably in a soft perfectly made bed!'' Lynette Nylander, Deputy Editor

''In 2017 not only will I become really badass, I will also take up the drums again, start yoga, learn Japanese, travel further, sleep more, worry less, meditate, prepare for the zombie apocalypse, pay bills on time and call my parents more often. It's going to be a busy year.'' Francesca Dunn, Assistant Music Editor

''Check the news before Instagram.'' Max Clark, Fashion Editor

''My new year's resolution is to not open mini bars, because I feel like it's an area of my life I'm not fully in control of. I think it would be really nice to be able to stay in a hotel room and not drink the Orangina or eat the Mikado sticks, so that's my main goal for 2017.'' Anders Christian Madsen, Fashion Features Editor

''Treat my body like a temple.'' Tish Weinstock, Staff Writer

"Stay glad, dream good and dance better." Matthew Whitehouse, Editorial Assistant

''My new year's resolution is to call my family more often and make an effort with relatives.'' Bojana Kozarevic, Fashion Assistant

''My new year's resolution is to smile, laugh and dance as much as possible!'' Declan Higgins, Talent Producer

"I want to start volunteering in 2017. In an interview, Boy George said his biggest regret in life was not volunteering sooner. Oh, and I want a hot new hobby, like rock climbing." Stuart Brumfitt, Amuse Editorial Director