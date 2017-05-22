the i-D team on why we're voting (and who for)

Today is the last day you can register to vote in the general election on 8 June. Click the link in our bio, and make sure you have a say in your future. A post shared by i-D (@i_d) on May 22, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

When Theresa May called a snap election for 8 June, it was widely understood to be a way of consolidating her power. Having taken the reins of the Conservative party when David Cameron stood down following Brexit (which he campaigned against) -- and Boris Johnson and Michael Gove stabbed each other in the back and fell out of the race -- Theresa May became our default leader, despite no one voting for her. In this election she's looking for a mandate, but it isn't a done deal.

Everyone over the age of 18 can vote, so long as you register before midnight tonight, and you can vote for the party you think serves your best interests. For example, a new campaign launched today, provocatively titled blacksdontvote.com, points out the potential power of the black and minority ethnic vote, and a series of BME issues we need to hold our politicians accountable for.

The i-D team are all registered. This is why we're voting, and who we're voting for...

Hattie Collins, Features Director

"I'm voting for Jeremy Corbyn! I was born and brought up in a staunchly Labour household; as kids we marched on Greenham Common and for the miner's. Having been raised during the Thatcher and Major governments, I remember the utter elation when Blair got in. Finally the voice of the people would be heard. Unfortunately, we had no idea at the time how far Blair would steer Labour very much in the wrong direction. Jeremy Corbyn stands for the true meaning of the Labour party. He has consistently stood up for what's right and what's fair, from his years as an MP to leading the Labour party. I truly believe the UK and the world will be in better, safer, fairer hands if he leads Britain from May. I really believe people should stop reading the headlines and research each party's manifesto. if you do that, then you will see there really is only one vote to make. And that vote is for Corbyn's Labour."

Steve Salter, Fashion Features Editor

"From scrapping tuition fees to building 1m new homes a year, introducing a Clean Air Act and focusing on the top 5% of earners to fund the NHS, only one major party is offering an appealing vision of tomorrow and beyond: Labour. It's not only Theresa May's Conservative campaign bus that's borrowed from last summer's failed Remain charge, her strategy is just as divisive, negative and fear-filled. For me, the choice is a simple one between hope and despair, positive change and this shitty status quo. Today, as May had to announce an embarrassing U-turn on her social care plans, she criticised Labour's manifesto as "fantasy". Well, we can make that "fantasy" a reality, or at least wake ourselves up from this Conservative-majority nightmare. Now, you might reach a completely different conclusion but whichever way your politics lean, make your voice heard. Even if that's spoiling your polling card because the choice leaves you that angry. You just can't afford to remain silent by not taking part in the collective box crossing on 8 June. More than two million people have joined the Electoral register in the month since May revealed there would have this snap election, but today, the Electoral Commission has warned that there's still about seven million people across Britain who are eligible to vote and are yet to register. If you aren't registered or know anyone who isn't (if unsure, please do ask everyone you encounter over these final few hours), make it right by applying today. All you need are five minutes and your NI number or your passport if you're a British citizen living abroad. Go here, make your voice heard. Why? Well, because voter apathy among our generation has has seen the advent of tuition fees, the privatisation of the NHS, cuts to housing benefit and the countless other policies we're fighting to overturn now. It's gone on long enough. Let's come together, grasp this opportunity and end May in June."

Bojana Kozarevic, Junior Fashion Editor

"I'm voting because it's a social responsibility. I've realised this time around, what with all the shit of Brexit, that it's not just about voting for myself or how it will better me. It's about voting with a social conscience and building a better future for not just ourselves but future generations. I want everyone to have a fair chance, to have a good education and healthcare system. Most importantly, I'm voting for equal opportunity for all. I'm voting Labour."

Charlotte Gush, News Editor

"I'm voting because although we can technically engage with the political process between elections (through demonstrations, or supporting important campaigns, for example), a general election represents a rare opportunity to have your say, nail your colours to the mast and vote for the party offering a future you want. I will be enthusiastically voting for Labour and Jeremy Corbyn, with their brilliant manifesto that will scrap tuition fees, fund the NHS, outlaw zero hours contracts, build homes for the homeless, and generally redistribute wealth and resources so that we live in a more fair society. On election day, of course, you are actually voting for your local MP - mine is Vicky Foxcroft, the Labour candidate standing for reelection in Deptford and Lewisham, who has consistently voted for 16 and 17 year olds being able to vote, for environmental policies, and to protect welfare funding (I found this all out on theyworkforyou.com, where you can find a record of how MPs vote)."

Max Clark, Fashion Editor

"I am voting because I believe that all people - young, working class, and pensioners - have the right to free education, jobs and free healthcare. I believe the Labour party's manifesto offers that."

Frankie Dunn, Assistant Music Editor

"Protect the foxes! And, you know, the NHS, accessible education, affordable housing, the environment, your own future, etc. Don't be a dick, vote Labour!"

Felix Petty, Assistant Editor

"You'd be stupid not to vote, right? It's literally the minimum for exercising your democratic right. There's almost no excuse not to vote. I'd rather you went in and spoiled your ballot paper, than did nothing at all. But you should really read about, follow, understand and get involved and inform yourself about politics. It's easier than ever, you have a world of information at your fingertips on your phone, on the internet, on your computer, in your library. And, well, if you value education, prosperity, the youth, the NHS, equality, humanity, the environment, the many, then really there's only one way to vote, and it's Labour."

Clem de Pressigny, International Editor

"I'm voting because it's the most direct way to fight for a more equal society. It may feel hopeless, like it doesn't make a difference, but not voting ensures hopelessness. For me there is only one choice — Jeremy Corbyn's Labour. I believe we have to do what's right for the most vulnerable in society, and for the environment, which desperately needs protecting. I think we can only judge ourselves by how we care for and support those most in need. We are not born onto an equal playing field, and we need to do whatever it takes to allow everyone the chance to live a good life. If the question is only 'What am I getting out of this right now, what's the benefit for me?', then quite frankly, we're screwed. We don't need snappy media-friendly soundbites, we need a PM who actually cares, one who opts for fairness and hope over regression and divisiveness. We need someone brave enough to lead the the fight for equality."

Read the Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems and Green Party manifestos to find out more about each of their policies.