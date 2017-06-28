the first supreme x louis vuitton pop-up store location has been revealed

You know how back in January, at Paris Men's Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton and Supreme collaborated on lots of fancy red and boxy and monogrammed things, then strutted them down the catwalk? Yes you do, of course you do, because the internet is obsessed with literally everything Supreme and Louis Vuitton. Well the time has finally come for the internet to get off their keyboards and onto the pavements to form an orderly, seven mile long queue outside the first pop up store location…

95 Roscoe Street, Bondi Beach, NSW 2026

During the dates: 30 June - 13 July, 2017

Between the hours of: 10am - 6pm local time, from Monday to Sunday, and 10am - 7pm on Thursday.

We even went so far as to screenshot this location on Google Maps, which features both a sign saying 'pop up' in the window confirming its validity as a pop up store location, as well as a cross on the top, confirming its validity as the home of what legions of dedicated fans would definitely call a religion.

