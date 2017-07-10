the first look at clare waight keller’s givenchy is here

A post shared by GIVENCHY (@givenchyofficial) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

The first teaser of Clare Waight Keller's new Givenchy era is here. Since her appointment in March -- following Riccardo Tisci's 12 years at the helm of house Hubert built -- we've been eagerly anticipating what the British designer will do at Givenchy.

Ahead of her debut collection at Paris Fashion Week in October, Clare has unveiled her first campaign. Titled Transformation Seducation, and lensed by the legendary Steven Meisel, the campaign stars four new faces, four cats, and a sneak peak at Clare's intended direction for the brand.

Moving away from her Chloé girl -- who was full of light, femininity, and romance -- Clare's vision of Givenchy is on first viewing darker and sexier, and not a massive departure from Riccardo's hugely successful era in charge.

Saffron Vadher and Meghan Roche lounge in a floral embroidered lace slips. Saffron with a Siamese cat glaring out from under her arm; a black-and-white cat rests upon Meghan's shoulder.

Kolton Bowen and Elias Bouremah both brood, shirtless, with only a hint of tuxedo trousers and jewellery to signal what Clare might have in store for the menswear. Keeping the kitty theme going, Elias is accessorising with a lustrous black cat. All mogs are adorned with Givenchy logo collars, which are making us very jealous (and will apparently be available for purchase), and whetting our appetite for the debut proper at the spring/summer 18 show in October, which will debut both mens and womenswear.