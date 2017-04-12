the fifth element is returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary

Donnie Darko, The Graduate, and every Studio Ghibli film: 2017 has been a big year for movie re-releases. Next out of the time capsule is a 1997 sci-fi flick with a fiery orange-haired heroine and costumes more iconic than a Star Wars reboot.

Cult classic The Fifth Element will return to theatres this May to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The film stars Bruce Willis as a military man turned cab driver who teams up with a cryptic humanoid (played by Milla Jovovich) to save Earth from annihilation.

The 4K restoration of the 90s space opera will hit theatres in America on Sunday, 14 May and Wednesday, 17 May as part of Fathom Events's 20th anniversary re-release, Entertainment Weekly reports.

You can bet that with the film's unforgettable set design, created by comic artist Moebius, and imaginative Jean Paul Gaultier-designed costumes (space-age crop tops, cheetah-print catsuits) will look even more outrageous in ultra high-res.

In addition to the restored film, the anniversary screenings will feature an exclusive new introduction by director Luc Besson, as well as a sneak preview of the filmmaker's upcoming film Valerian and the City of the Thousand Planets, based on the French comic series. Judging by the trailer for Valerian, the film looks like a possible spiritual successor to The Fifth Element.

Tickets are available at fathomevents.com. Sony's home entertainment division will also be releasing The Fifth Element on 4K Ultra HD in July.