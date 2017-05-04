the fashion round-up, ft cara delevingne, molly goddard, hood by air and karl lagerfeld

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 3, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Cara's bold beauty

Cara Delevingne has responded to a number of mean comments about her silver-painted, bald-head beauty look at the Met Gala with a series of Instagram posts addressing society's definition of beauty. "The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become. Beauty shouldn't be so easily defined. It is limitless," she writes, adding, "It's exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make-up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?". Delevingne currently has a shaved head for the filming of upcoming movie Life in a Year, where she plays opposite Jaden Smith, who also shaved his head, and carried his chopped off locks as an accessory to the Met Gala.

Molly Goddard autumn/winter 17. Photography Lily Bertrand-Webb.

Molly in Motion

Molly Goddard has been announced as the latest designer to join the V&A's Fashion in Motion series. The tulle-loving London design star will present a retrospective catwalk collection of archive and new pieces during the museum's REVEAL festival in July 2017. Posting about the news on Instagram, Molly wrote, "Very excited to be doing #FashionInMotion at the V&A!," along with a picture of her autumn/winter 17 catwalk show at the Tate Tanks in February. REVEAL festival is celebrating the V&A's new location on Exhibition Road in west London.

Hood By Air's final campaign?

HBA recently announced that they're going on hiatus, with Shayne Oliver designing a capsule collection for Helmut Lang, and other key collaborators focusing on personal projects. The fashion cycle forges on, however, and HBA haven't disappeared without releasing a campaign for their most recent, autumn/winter 17 collection. The shoot features the usual beautiful boyish babes, in stark disposable-style snaps of the more sportswear-inflected garms, and a louche pink boudoir setting for the glorious goth-bondage-cowboy situations. There's some literal tongue-in-cheek action, and also some flashy hi-vis. HBA, we love you. Please don't stay away too long.

Karl Lagerfeld, honourable and photogenic

The world's largest art fair for photography, Photo Paris, have announced that Karl Lagerfeld is to be the guest of honour for 2017. Far from simply rocking up to the opening, Karl will be rooting through the thousands of works on show, compiling a selection of his favourites into a special edition book, published by Steidl. The book is described as, "An original way for the public to contemplate the artworks exhibited by the gallerists and curators, while discovering the aesthetic universe of Karl Lagerfeld". Lagerfeld's own photographic career has run in parallel with his multifarious fashion enterprises; he has shot campaigns for fashion brands, and exhibitions of his photography have been held in Florence and Paris. "Today photography is part of my life," Karl says in a statement provided with the release. "It completes the circle between my artistic and professional restlessness," he adds.

Browns host an arty tee-party, and you're invited

Following their heartwarming poster collab with artist Andy Leek, spreading messages of kindness across the capital, legendary London fashion boutique Browns have again called on their artist mates - this time for a collection of art print and graphic tees. There's some serious T-shirt design pedigree on the list, with Sonya Sombreuil of punk DIY brand COME TEES and P.A.M's Misha Hollenbach, as well as artists Brad Phillips, Oliver Payne and Ken Kagami. The collection, dubbed 'Just a T-shirt', will retail at £45 each. It's arrival in early May also coincides with the launch of London-based T-shirt brand Languages at the store.