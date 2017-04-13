the david bowie musical is being turned into a VR spectacular

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the V&A's National Video Archive of Performance, a collection of over 350 recorded live theatrical performances, documenting the best of British drama from the last quarter of a century. As part of the V&A's annual Performance Festival — a celebration of the best of British and European theatre in all its forms — there will be a VR rendition of one of David Bowie's final creative projects.

Lazarus, which debuted in New York in 2015, and came to London in 2016, is an adaption of the cult Bowie-starring film, The Man Who Fell to Earth. Lazarus' New York premiere also marked the last public appearance of the man himself. Tickets sold out almost instantly, but now, thanks to the V&A, who recorded it in virtual reality, you can either relive the experience if you were lucky enough to catch it, or experience it for the first time.

It is also completely free. You can't really argue with that, can you? There is also a whole load of other amazing things going on at the V&A Performance Festival, so check out all the listings on the V&A website.