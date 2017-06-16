the coolest international street style from primavera sound 2017, straight up

This article was originally published by i-D Spain.

Kez, 24-years-old, London

What do you do for work?

So many things! I write, make art, and I work in a vegan cafe.

Who did you come to Primavera Sound with?

I came by myself, although I do have some friends out there.

Which performances are you most excited to see?

Grace Jones, Mitski, and Death Grips.

What's your favorite thing about Barcelona?

The environment. When you talk through the streets, there's a thousand different things to see all around you.

Who are some of your favorite artists right now?

Pinegrove and Mitski.

What are your plans for this summer?

I'll be in Barcelona, and then I'm going to another festival in English and spending the rest of the summer in Bristol.

How would you describe your style?

Eclectic, vintage, and full of color.

@kez___c

Pau Relats, 20-years-old, Barcelona

What do you do for work?

I work at an audiovisual studio and also model sporadically.

Who did you come to Primavera Sound with?

With some friends and my ex-girlfriend.

Which performances are you most excited to see?

Mac DeMarco and Skepta.

What's your favorite thing about Barcelona?

How easy it is to meet interesting people.

Who's your favorite artist right now?

It's always been Tyler the Creator.

What are your plans for this summer?

Working as hard as I can to make money.

How would you describe your style?

A mix of fashionable skate with more stylish clothes.

@wiseguyvallier

Harriet Thomas and Ruth Adenivan, 26-years-old, London

What do you do for work?

Thomas: I'm a documentary filmmaker.

Adenivan: I work at Dr. Martens.

What performance are you most excited to see?

Solange.

What's your favorite thing about Barcelona?

Thomas: Culture, freedom — you have everything you want.

Adenivan: The beach. It has it all.

Who's your favorite artist right now?

Adenivan: Steve Lacy.

Thomas: Ceza.

What song can you not stop listening to lately?

Adenivan: Any kuduro song or Brazilian music.

How would you describe your style?

Thomas: For me, style has a lot to do with what my identity represents; it's everything about who I am.

Adenivan: Simple, but with a twist.

@harri__et

@instagirlonfilm

Rustem, 23-years-old, Kazakhstan

What do you do for work?

I [work in finance] for an international company.

Who did you come to Primavera Sound with?

With my girlfriend, Madina.

Which performances do you most want to see?

At first I came to see Frank Ocean, but then he cancelled. But there's a lot of good electronic musicians I want to see.

What song can you not stop listening to lately?

I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean and the XX. Actually, I've been listening to the whole Primavera playlist on loop.

What's your favorite thing about Barcelona?

The city didn't treat me well the first few days I was here, but there's a lot of good people here. It's a safe place and it seems like it has [lots of] great museums.

What are your plans for the summer?

I'll be in Barcelona for now, and then I'm travelling to Berlin.

@rusakhmejanov

Ahida Agirre, 28-years-old, Bilbao

What do you do for work?

I'm a designer and a stylist.

Who did you come to the festival with?

My friend Chus.

What performance at Primavera Sound do you most want to see?

Belako.

What's your favorite thing about Barcelona?

That it's already my home.

What does a festival need in order to be perfect?

Decent toilets and good concerts.

Who is your favorite artist right now?

Bad Gyal.

How would you describe your style?

Sport, trash, naif, pop.

@ahidaagirre

Madina, 21-years-old, Kazakhstan

What do you do for work?

I'm a lawyer, but calligraphy is my passion.

Which performances do you most want to see?

I'm interested in all the techno artists, especially Moscoman.

What's your favorite thing about Barcelona?

The energy. It's a place full of contradictions; it's relaxed on one hand, but chaotic on the other.

What does a festival need in order to be perfect?

Good music and good people, I guess.

How would you describe your style?

I don't know. I love electronic music, so my style is [inspired by] that scene.

@malinmadin

Bethan Roberts, 22-years-old, UK

What do you do for work?

I'm a student.

Which performances are you most excited to see at Primavera Sound?

Jamie XX, the XX, and Arcade Fire.

What's your favorite thing about Barcelona?

The gastronomic variety.

How would you describe your style?

Excessive. I like to combine a lot of different elements. I love anything vintage.

@bethanjroberts

Sze Yui Funh, 26-years-old, Hong Kong

Who did you come to the festival with?

A friend.

Which performance are you most excited to see?

Arcade Fire.

What's your favorite thing about Barcelona?

Its landscapes and its people.

How would you describe your style?

Comfortable.

What are your plans for the summer?

I'm traveling to Tokyo.

@fungszeyui