      music Frankie Dunn 13 June 2017

      ​watch dancefloor antagonist sussi slay in this celebration of queens for queens by queens

      Head back to the 90s in house heroes The Carry Nations' new video.

      NY duo The Carry Nation are Nita Aviance and Will Automagic. Cosying up to DJ, producer and label head Hannah Holland, today marks the release of their new EP on her Batty Bass imprint. For the lead single The Queens, frankly the greatest tune we've heard this week, they teamed up with director Cathal O'Brien on a nostalgic and voyeuristic short, full of licked lips, violated poles and strong, strong silhouettes. Oh and it stars club kid du jour and our new favourite face Sussi too, alongside the very beautiful Joey, who you'll see cutting a rug for perennial Glastonbury fave-space NYC Downlow.

      With the video set in London and the sound firmly across the pond in New York, it's a celebration of underground creative scenes and queens everywhere. Or, as Cathal tells us, "A film by a queen, starring two queens, for two New York queens, celebrating the queens that came before us." Yaaas queen. Creativity will save the day in the end. Thank god.

