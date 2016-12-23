the best moments in i-D of 2016, part two

Adwoa Aboah. Photography Letty Schmiterlow. The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016.

Read: The Female Gaze Issue.

The Big Issues Issue, No. 346, Winter 2016.

Photography Collier Schorr. The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016.

Read: Collier Schorr.

Lindsey Wixson. Photography Letty Schmiterlow. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016.

Read: Hillier Bartley.

Mia Goth. Photography Alasdair McLellan. The Fashion Issue, No. 341, Pre-Spring 2016.

Read: Mia Goth.

Joe Alwyn. Photography Alasdair McLellan. The Game-changing Issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.

Read: Joe Alwyn.

Molly Blair. Photography Letty Schmiterlow. Stylist Max Clark. The New Luxury Issue, No. 342, Spring 2016.

Read: Molly Blair.

The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016.

Adowa Aboah. Photography Harley Weir. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016.

Read: Harley Weir.

Photography Harley Weir. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016.

Photography Jason Evans. The Futurewise Issue, No. 343, Summer 2016.

Read: Jason Evans.

Selena Forrset. Photography Alasdair McLellan. Styling Benjamin Bruno. The Game-changing Issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.

Read: Welcome to dreamland.

Zoë Kravitz. Photography Matt Jones. Styling Carlos Nazario. The New Luxury Issue, No. 342, Spring 2016.

Read: Zoë Kravitz.