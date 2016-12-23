About

      fashion i-D Staff 23 December 2016

      the best moments in i-D of 2016, part two

      Peek inside as we look back at the highlights of the year on the pages of i-D.

      Adwoa Aboah. Photography Letty Schmiterlow. The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016.
      Read: The Female Gaze Issue.

      The Big Issues Issue, No. 346, Winter 2016. 

      Photography Collier Schorr. The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016.
      Read:  Collier Schorr.

      Lindsey Wixson. Photography Letty Schmiterlow. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016.
      Read:  Hillier Bartley. 

      Mia Goth. Photography Alasdair McLellan. The Fashion Issue, No. 341, Pre-Spring 2016.
      Read:  Mia Goth.

      Joe Alwyn. Photography Alasdair McLellan. The Game-changing Issue, No. 345, Fall 2016. 
      Read:  Joe Alwyn

      Molly Blair. Photography Letty Schmiterlow. Stylist Max Clark. The New Luxury Issue, No. 342, Spring 2016. 
      Read:  Molly Blair.

      The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016. 

      Adowa Aboah. Photography Harley Weir. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016. 
      Read:  Harley Weir.

      Photography Harley Weir. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. The Female Gaze Issue, No. 344, Pre-Fall 2016. 

      Photography Jason Evans. The Futurewise Issue, No. 343, Summer 2016.
      Read:  Jason Evans.  

      Selena Forrset. Photography Alasdair McLellan. Styling Benjamin Bruno. The Game-changing Issue, No. 345, Fall 2016. 
      Read:  Welcome to dreamland.

      Zoë Kravitz. Photography Matt Jones. Styling Carlos Nazario. The New Luxury Issue, No. 342, Spring 2016. 
      Read:  Zoë Kravitz.

