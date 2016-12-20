the best moments in i-D of 2016, part one

Left: Anna Ewers. Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Game-Changing issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.

Read: The Game-Changing Issue.

Right: Frederikke Sofie. Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Fashion Issue, No 341, Pre-Spring 2016.

Read: The Fashion Issue

Binx Walton. Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Game-Changing issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.

Read: Brave New World





Dilone. Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Fashion Issue, No 341, Pre-Spring 2016.

Read: Stay Punk

Ruth Bell. Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Fashion Issue, No 341, Pre-Spring 2016.

Read: Stay Punk

Anna Ewers. Photography Mario Sorrenti Fashion director Alastair McKimm. The Game-Changing issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.

Read: Wear you art on your sleeve.

Natalie Westling. Photography Theo Wenner. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. The New Luxury issue, No. 342, Spring 2016.

Read: The Simply Luxurious Life.

Photography Walter Pfeiffer. Styling Hannes Hetta. The Game-Changing issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.

Read: Walter Pfeiffer: Spirit, Freedom and Beauty.

Photography Oliver Hadlee Pearch. Collage Patrick Waugh at Boyo Studio. The New Luxury issue, No. 342, Spring 2016.

Read: Home Is Where The Heart Is.

Mica Arganaraz. Photography Angelo Pennetta. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. The Game-Changing issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.

Read: Smile, Happy Looks Good On You.

Binx Walton. Photography Terry Richardson. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The New Luxury issue, No. 342, Spring 2016.

Read: If You Play With Fire You Get Burned.





Rowan Blanchard. Photography Gia Coppola. Styling Heathermary Jackson. The Big Issue. No 346, Winter 2016.

Read: Girls on Film.