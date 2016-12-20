About

      fashion i-D Staff 20 December 2016

      the best moments in i-D of 2016, part one

      Peek inside as we look back at the highlights of the year on the pages of i-D.

      Left: Anna Ewers. Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Game-Changing issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.
      Read: The Game-Changing Issue.

      Right: Frederikke Sofie. Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Fashion Issue, No 341, Pre-Spring 2016. 
      Read: The Fashion Issue 

      Binx Walton. Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Game-Changing issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.
      Read: Brave New World


      Binx Walton. Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Game-Changing issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.
      Read: Brave New World

      Dilone. Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Fashion Issue, No 341, Pre-Spring 2016.
      Read: Stay Punk

      Ruth Bell. Photography Mario Sorrenti. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The Fashion Issue, No 341, Pre-Spring 2016.
      Read: Stay Punk

      p.p1 {margin: 4.2px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: center; font: 9.0px 'Avenir LT'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: 0.2px}

      Anna Ewers. Photography Mario Sorrenti Fashion director Alastair McKimm. The Game-Changing issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.
      Read: Wear you art on your sleeve.

      Natalie Westling. Photography Theo Wenner. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. The New Luxury issue, No. 342, Spring 2016.
      Read: The Simply Luxurious Life.

      Natalie Westling. Photography Theo Wenner. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. The New Luxury issue, No. 342, Spring 2016.
      Read: The Simply Luxurious Life.


      Photography Walter Pfeiffer. Styling Hannes Hetta. The Game-Changing issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.
      Read: Walter Pfeiffer: Spirit, Freedom and Beauty.

      Photography Oliver Hadlee Pearch. Collage Patrick Waugh at Boyo Studio. The New Luxury issue, No. 342, Spring 2016.
      Read: Home Is Where The Heart Is.

      Mica Arganaraz. Photography Angelo Pennetta. Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois. The Game-Changing issue, No. 345, Fall 2016.
      Read: Smile, Happy Looks Good On You.

      Binx Walton. Photography Terry Richardson. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm. The New Luxury issue, No. 342, Spring 2016.
      Read: If You Play With Fire You Get Burned.


      Rowan Blanchard. Photography Gia Coppola. Styling Heathermary Jackson. The Big Issue. No 346, Winter 2016. 
      Read: Girls on Film.

