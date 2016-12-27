About

      i-D Staff 27 December 2016

      the best moments in i-D of 2016, part three

      Wanna know what went down on the pages of i-D throughout 2016? Take a look...

      Lineisy Montero. Photography Harley Weir. Styling Julia Sarr Jamois. The New Luxury issue, No. 342, Spring 2016.
      Read:       The New Luxury Issue


      Xiuhtezcatl Martinez. Photography Dan Martensen. The Futurewise issue, No. 343, Summer 2016.

      Read: Meet the young soul rebel fighting for a better tomorrow

      Photography Oliver Hadlee Pearch. Styling Carlos Nazario. The Big Issue. No 346, Winter 2016.

      Read:  Rising Up

      Read: Rising Up

      Photography Daniel Jackson. Styling Ludivine Poiblanc. The New Luxury Issue, No 342, Spring 2016.

      Read: We only come out at night, the days are much too bright

      Photography Zoe Ghertner. Styling Marie Chaix. Make-Up Lucia Pica. The Female Gaze Issue, No 344, Pre-Fall 2016.

      Read: Oh stop, you're making me blush

      Frederikke Sofie. Photography Cass Bird. The Female Gaze Issue, No 344, Pre-Fall 2016.

      Read: Where my girls at?

      Hari Nef. Photography Hanna Moon. Styling Caroline Newell. The Female Gaze Issue, No 344, Pre-Fall 2016.

      Read: Meet the brains behind the beauty

      Photography Alex Franco. The Futurewise issue, No. 343, Summer 2016.

      Read: Global youth, part one

      Keith Ape. Photography Jalan and Jibril Durimel. Styling Emilie Kareh. The Futurewise issue, No. 343, Summer 2016.

      Read: Keith Ape is making rap history

      Charlie Heaton. Photography Matt Jones. Styling Annina Mislin. The Game-Changing Issue, No 345, Fall 2016.
      Read:       Stranger things have happened

      Photography Matt Jones. Styling Carlos Nazario. The Futurewise issue, No. 343, Summer 2016.

      Read: This is New York, straight up

