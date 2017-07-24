talking sound and style with kendrick lamar's biggest nyc fans

This article was originally published by i-D US.

Marcell Jacquez, 18

What's your favorite song off the new album? Probably YAH.

What Kendrick lyric inspires you? "I can't fake humble just cause your ass is insecure."

Waqas Ghani, 26

What's behind your love for Kendrick Lamar? He's just a new lane that hasn't existed before.

How does Kendrick inspire you? He inspires me because I feel like I can do a lot more than I've already done in my life. I'm part of the Kendrick Lamar pop-up right now, I never thought that would ever happen! Everything led me up to this place. The tape and his inspiration helped get me where I am.

Hide Sasayama, 26

What's behind your love for Kendrick? I just came here with my friend!

Why should people listen to him? He's cool. That's it.

Keva Knox, 19, and Esaie St-Vil, 22

What's behind your love for Kendrick? K: How he speaks on real stuff. He's different from all these rappers who don't talk about anything but a bunch of jibberish. E: He's very vocal. There's nothing he hides.

Favourite Kendrick lyric? E: "Antisocial extrovert." It's the way I am — I can be antisocial, but I still get out there.

Jasmine Lindsay, 24

What are you hoping to cop? The white hoodie. People be coming out in it and it looks pretty dope.

What's your favourite song off of this new album? Loyalty! I feel like it's underrated.

Turhan Douglass, 22

Describe your style with one Kendrick song. Rigamortis -- 'Cus I'm killing it.

What's behind your love for Kendrick? He's one of the few that really has it all. He has wordplay, deep lyrics, bangers, and he's really trying as an artist — which really feels rare these days.

Sam Friedman, 25

What brought you out here today? I was on Kendrick's Instagram story and I'm a die-hard fan. Soon as I saw it I made my friend come with me.

What's behind your love for Kendrick? He really made me fall back in love with hip-hop. When I heard Good Kid, M.A.D.D. City it changed everything for me.





Yuya Sunagawa, 26

What's your favorite Kendrick album? Section 80.

What's behind your love for him? Because he's a genius. He changed hip-hop culture and the movement.