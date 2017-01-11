​take an exclusive peek behind the scenes at saint laurent spring/summer 17

Anthony Vaccarello's dramatic reinvention of The House of Yves Saint Laurent continues fast and furious; steadily introducing his glamorous and sexy aesthetic into the historic maison.

Following on from his catwalk debut in September, Anthony's been busy building a brand new world for the label, and we're proud to premiere this exclusive peek behind the scenes, captured by Nathalie Canguilhem in the hours leading up to the show.

The video opens with the giant glowing YSL logo Anthony suspended over the entrance to the show, before cutting to Mica Arganaraz, Freja Beha Erichsen, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Binx, Selena Forrest, Lexi Boling, and Vittoria Ceretti working the new collection.

Alongside the video here's a glimpse into the new campaign, lensed by Collier Schorr and featuring Adut Akech alongside the aforementioned Freja, and Mica's sexy back.