take a look through massimo osti’s stone island and c.p. company archive

The legacy of Massimo Osti hit London last week when an exhibition celebrating the revered figure behind Stone Island and C.P Company opened for a two day exhibition on Brick Lane. Playing host to a wide range of pieces from the Massimo Osti archive in Bologna, the installation paid tribute to a designer whose pioneering philosophy of updating key military garments lives on in many of today's most revered brands (and no less in the ones he founded). With Massimo's son, Lorenzo, in town for the exhibition - as well as carrying on his father's influence as head of marketing for C.P. Company - we thought what better excuse for a natter about his father's legacy and the defining aspects that made it unique. Have a read and check out the images below.

Hello Lorenzo. Can you please tell us what the Massimo Osti Archive is and how it came into being?

Since the work of my father is so celebrated in the UK, I've wanted to arrange something in the country for a long time. The idea to do an exhibition based on my father's work came about when Mark Smith and Neil Summers from Proper Magazine visited the archives a while back.

How on earth did you go about pulling it all together?

The archive is extremely vast, however the guys managed to make a selection from Stone Island to C.P Company, and even some of the more obscure pieces like the Volvo overalls.

Do you have a favourite piece?

It's hard to say as they are all very special. I like that the guys chose the goggled glasses and pieces like the C.P Company ashtray.

Where do you think your father's love of uniform came from?

My father was always into functional clothing. He was never a fashion designer and was always practical in his design. He kept practicality at the forefront of his work and you can see this in his sketches.

What do you think was the most defining aspect of his work?

He was unaware of the success he has come to be, however - he was extremely passionate and did everything with love. To me that is everything!