      news Hannah Ongley 1 August 2017

      sza's supermodel video is a glittery feminist revenge fairytale

      The TDE star's third CTRL video depicts the most magical breakup ever.

      This article was originally published by i-D US.

      SZA's latest video is the blueprint for the breakup of your dreams: being lured out of a luxe-kitsch glamping tent by a team of glittery fairy children, strutting through a forest in fluffy stripper heels, encountering your ex while he's wearing his worst laundry day outfit, and chucking firecrackers at his feet while he's tied to a pole in a schoolyard. The Nabil-directed video for SZA's sadcore revenge anthem Supermodel is the third from her long-awaited debut album CTRL, following the excellent Drew Barrymore-starring visual for Drew Barrymore.

      Supermodel is one of the more emotional tracks on CTRL, and probably SZA's favourite. "Leave me lonely for prettier women / You know I need too much attention for shit like that / You know you wrong for shit like that / I could be your supermodel if you believe," she sings, airing out her insecurities before getting back at her love interest in a pretty major way. "There's a song where I talk about sleeping with my ex-boyfriend's friend because he purposefully left me on Valentine's Day," SZA told Entertainment Weekly last year, "which will be the first time he hears about it. 

