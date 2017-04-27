symonds pearmain are stealing hearts with their 'retail baroque'

Where to start with Symonds Pearmain? The new fashion project of designer Anthony Symonds, and stylist Max Pearmain. Fronted, last season, by Lily McMenamy, in an all singing, all dancing presentation. It sounds simple enough, but it's a projects that hops, skips and jumps around so many boundaries that you'll end up feeling dizzy. Which is exactly what they want. It thrives on a little confusion, a little ambiguity. It rewards making a little effort to think about it for yourself.

Because although it is, in some traditional elements a fashion brand -- they sell clothes -- they sell them through a gallery, as if it was art, with each piece being unique. It's almost couture, or as they've dubbed it, retail baroque.

For their autumn/winter 17 spectacular at LFW, Lily McMenamy inhabited a range of characters, miming, cutting shapes, pulling poses and stealing the show. It was as much performance art piece as it was traditional fashion show, and Symonds Pearmain stole our hearts.

But it also whet our appetites. The next instalment is about to drop thankfully. Yes, it sort of is actually a traditional fashion show, except their hosting it during Berlin's Gallery Weekend, this weekend. "We're showing it in this old ballroom space above a gallery, it feels very much in the spirit of a Parisian fashion house," Max states. And, alongside the show they're launching a perfume, called Iron Lady, which is quite literally half Chanel No 5 and half YSL Rive Gauche, poured into one bottle. Tyrone Lebon shot the campaign featuring pornographic actress Stoya, playing on and playing up and going OTT on the sexualised imagery of traditional perfume advertising. "The ambition is to keep it interesting," Max says, of where the brand is going. "The joy is seeing where it goes, seeing who responds to it" Ahead of the project's launch, we caught up with Max himself.

What made you want to start up a label?

It's based on a really personal ambition to make something. Anthony and me are interested in similar things, we'd been having great conversations with each other about work, and it was a way of continuing that conversation in a way. It's also a way of stopping myself from being lazy, putting my brain in a good place.

Anthony is the pattern cutter…

He has a very strong fashion heritage, he's worked with very important people throughout his career. That's him.

This is going to sound ruder than it's meant to, but…

Then what do I do? Ha yeah, it's alright. It's hard to describe. It's sort of consultancy, sound boarding, ideas… I guess in a way, I encourage him to make good work, because I recognise how good the work he makes is. I found what he was doing with Cabinet Gallery so exciting and fascinating. We had numerous conversations over a very long period of time -- and there's an awful lot of opportunity to talk about stuff in the world at the moment, but to put those conversations into action, be it politically or creatively, is really important.

It's amazing to put ideas things into practice. We definitely share an aesthetic sensibility at least, and had a desire to see what would happen if we produced something.

What were you nervous about it?

Not at all, because it feels very personal. I get nervous when I work with products I can't connect with -- that can happen surprisingly often in this job. The intention was my own from the off, I find that quite justifiable. It's nerve wracking to be putting your name to something, because it'll never be totally definitive, but I've realised it doesn't need to be definitive either.

I'm actually starting to shut out all other opinions about the brand, beyond Anthony, because I find it totally exhausting. It's really nice to be having what feels like a private conversation. If people want to join in with that, then great, but I'm not searching for it.

Is that why you've been presenting within the context of an art practice almost. It's kind of a step removed from both the art world and the fashion world, which must be quite freeing.

Without sounding too grandiose, I don't think there's too much of a difference in the way I look at art or fashion. Anthony will always maintain that what he produces for Cabinet Gallery isn't art, but that grey area is really fascinating. It makes people a little unsure about what they're looking at. It works both ways, in both contexts. It's been interesting to have a foot in both worlds.

Has the reaction been different with the art and fashion crowds?

It's been the same really, a bit of bemusement and a bit of interest. I think people appreciate that ambiguity, being asked to think about it a bit more and dig a little. I personally like having to try quite hard to understand something, I find putting in that effort really rewarding. I like there to be a degree of ambiguity.

Let's talk about Lily and what she represents for the brand?

She's so interesting, she's studying mime but then she has this amazing heritage with her mum being a supermodel. Lily just brings a huge amount of energy to what we do. We gave her all these archetypes for the show, and she took them on with such aplomb. She's so generous with the amount of energy she brings. She brings an attitude to that situation that works. She's very graceful, has an ability to control herself.

So what do you have planned for the show in Berlin on Friday?

It's going to be full on, a catwalk show in a salon environment, so it will echo the spirit of much more traditional brands. We're showing it in this old ballroom type space above a gallery, it feels very much in the spirit of a Parisian fashion house. We're going the full hog, doing the full show, 30 looks. Yet it's outside the context of fashion week, which again, leaves it a bit ambiguous.

And there's the perfume as well.

We're going to go as full on commercial as possible. Tyrone Lebon has shot the perfume campaign for us. It's based on this perfume Anthony made called Iron Lady, which is half YSL Rive Gauche, half Chanel No 5, mixed into one bottle. Left bank and right bank, and obviously the spirit of Margaret Thatcher.

We've shot pornographic actress Stoya as our star of the campaign, we're interested in that sexualised implication of perfume imagery, how it always leads you to the point of happiness without ever quite taking you there. We've gone further and made it fully explicit.

You studied art before moving into fashion -- are you enjoying being on the other side of the creative barrier, creating physical things I mean, rather than working as a stylist etc.

It's the way I've always done fashion anyway. I never left art school thinking I was going to be an artist. I knew I wanted to work in fashion, but the conversations I had at art school, and the way you were taught to talk about things have always influenced how I thought about fashion. That's just how I approach working; it's not me saying this is art or fashion. This whole project is definitely for real enjoyment on my part, but I wouldn't say it's any different to any other fashion work I do.

So what's the ultimate ambition for the brand.

To be honest, we're working with a degree of economy at the moment. It's the reason the clothes look the way they do at the moment, or we use the fabrics we use. But we're taking it one step at a time. It's big for us, doing this 30 look show. One thing we might do is make something very consumable, because everything at the moment is only available in a very couture way through the gallery. We're interested in products as well, and the opportunities that offers.

I think we probably won't show a collection in London next season, but we'll probably do something more product orientated. The ambition is to keep it interesting. The joy of it is seeing where it goes, seeing who responds to it, whether it's Lily or David Sims or Wolfgang, you know.