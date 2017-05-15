swedish cool kid shitkid shares her top tips for the great escape and new single, two motorbikes

24 year old Åsa Söderqvist aka ShitKid is probably zooming across from Stockholm to Brighton right now on a motorbike (somehow), ready and waiting to play the i-D stage at The Great Escape. Åsa used to be part of a punk band but pretty recently strode out alone and is now part of the PNKSLM crowd and finds herself mostly inspired by boys. Always going above and beyond, today she's done a double whammy and provided us with both a reputable list of the shows she's looking forward to see/recommends you also catch at TGE, as well as giving us an exclusive listen to a tune from her forthcoming debut album, Fish.

Two Motorbikes is about, she tells us, "motorbike-taxis in Southeast Asia where I spent two months either alone or with a guy. It's about holiday romance and how you have to relinquish any fear of dying while there. When you say yes to helmet-less and reckless motorbike rides through crowded Bangkok traffic thinking 'oh well, better to burn out'. Fun! Stick this on and discover ShitKid's not-shit tips below.

Dream Wife

"I heard they made a fake documentary about their 'band' before actually becoming a real band and whilst trying to find it I came across their music and a few videos."

Luxury Death

"They're also signed to PNKSLM and I've already seen them play in London and Stockholm. I love them and I'm in love with their bassist! We will party so hard. (TOMMY GIVE ME A BABY)"

Nova Twins

"We saw Nova Twins when we played in London at Fluffer Party's mini festival thing in November and they were great! We had just done our own gig and got out to see them. I'd only see their picture before and thought they looked like the coolest band, and I was still fucking overwhelmed and surprised when they played!"

Rat Boy

"When I'd just chosen ShitKid for a name I saw Rat Boy on Instagram and joked about us becoming a couple because Rat Boy and ShitKid would be a good name combo. I'd be surprised if anyone is standing still during his set."

Shit Girlfriend

"Also PNKSLM family members so obviously I wanna see them. Love their song, and we're name sisters."

Sigrid

"SIGRID! Stumbled on her track when we were premiering our video at NPR and she was too. Then I listened to Don't Kill My Vibe on repeat for a week straight."

Shout Out Louds

"Surprised! They're an old band. Anyway everyone loved/loves them in Sweden and although I've always thought their music was too smooth for me it would be fun to see them live. And this is probably where I'll go If I want to speak Swedish."

Rag N Bone Man

"Hehehee, I've fucking heard this! There are probably better/cooler things to support but I can imagine what this will be like live! I hope for dramatic light, awesome bass and that everyone feels as if he is our priest. I will be holding my palms up at him as if he's beaming. I would fucking go there alone."