About

    The VICEChannels

      fashion i-D Staff 2 June 2017

      sussi and harry charlesworth are your new favourite alt beauty icons

      If you don't know Scotty 'Sussi' Sussman and Harry Charlesworth, you haven't been going out in the right places. Originally from New York, the pair are the latest in a long line of enigmatic queens, queers and performers to make the capital's clubs their homes, embracing the magical fantasy of make-up to escape the boredom of everyday life.

      Harry and Sussi wear all clothing model's own.

      Harry wears coat Dilara Findikoglu. T-shirt Gucci. Trousers Balenciaga. Shoes model's own. Sussi wears coat Dilara Findikoglu. Trousers Balenciaga. Shoes model's own.

      Harry wears jumper Ann Demeulemeester. Necklace model's own.

      Sussi wears suit jacket Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. Trousers Craig Green. Belt model's own. Scarf Hermès.

      Harry wears suit jacket Dior home. Vest model's own. Sussi wears suit jacket Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY.

      Sussi wears coat Balenciaga. Corset and belt model's own. Harry wears trench model's own. Belts model's own. 

      Credits

      Photography Louie Banks

      Styling Bojana Kozarevic

      Make-up Annesophie Costa using M.A.C

      Hair Jake Gallagher 

      Photography assistance Bee

      Make-up assistance Florencia Doural

      Models Scott 'Sussi' Sussman and Harry Charlesworth

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:fashion, fashion stories, beauty, beauty week, beauty week 2017, sussi

      Recommended

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features