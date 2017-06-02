sussi and harry charlesworth are your new favourite alt beauty icons

Harry and Sussi wear all clothing model's own.
Harry wears coat Dilara Findikoglu. T-shirt Gucci. Trousers Balenciaga. Shoes model's own. Sussi wears coat Dilara Findikoglu. Trousers Balenciaga. Shoes model's own.
Harry wears jumper Ann Demeulemeester. Necklace model's own.
Sussi wears suit jacket Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY. Trousers Craig Green. Belt model's own. Scarf Hermès.
Harry wears suit jacket Dior home. Vest model's own. Sussi wears suit jacket Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY.
Sussi wears coat Balenciaga. Corset and belt model's own. Harry wears trench model's own. Belts model's own.
Photography Louie Banks
Styling Bojana Kozarevic
Make-up Annesophie Costa using M.A.C
Hair Jake Gallagher
Photography assistance Bee
Make-up assistance Florencia Doural
Models Scott 'Sussi' Sussman and Harry Charlesworth
