      Wendy Syfret 15 May 2017

      supreme are honouring michael jackson in a new collection

      After weeks of rumours, the brand appears to have confirmed their ode to the King of Pop on Instagram.

      This year has seen Supreme team up with some of the most famous brands in the world: Louis VuittonCDGLacoste and even the New York metro. But now they're reaching a little further into the creative field, releasing a Michael Jackson capsule collection. Rumours of the range have been swirling for weeks since several Instagrammers shared images of Supreme hoodies and sweatshirts with a print of the late pop star. Now the brand has appeared to confirm this as fact, by posting a shot of one of the shirts taken from a recent editorial in Grind Magazine. 

      The king of pop joins an impressive line-up of celebrities and public figures who have been memorialised by the brand, including Kate MossMorrissey and most recently Barack Obama. At the time of writing, they were yet to release any additional information on the range — including a release date. Although one thing's for sure, hypebeasts everywhere are probably already getting ready to line up for it.

