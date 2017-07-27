summer of sisterhood: birdsong london open feminist concept store

Birdsong London are the awesome fashion label rejecting the sweatshop model to make their clothes ethically and sustainably, working with local artisans, shooting diverse, unretouched models for their campaigns, and funnelling the cash they make into women's organisations - £35k so far has gone to fund living wage employment, IT and English classes, counselling and more. While fundraising for local supplier and community training initiative Heba Women's Project in 2016, Birdsong co-founder Sophie Slater told i-D, "We aim to redefine fashion's relationship to women in every way we can think of; from a fully feminist perspective".

This week, Birdsong launch Summer of Sisterhood, a feminist concept store and events programme, at Beagle on Geffrye Street (next to Hoxton Overground). The pop-up shop will stock Birdsong products as well as designs by Clio Peppiatt, swimwear brand Auria (Rihanna is a fan) and period pants purveyors THINX, magazines including Riposte, Gentlewoman, Polyester Zine, Ladybeard, and Birdsong's new zine The Nest.

Events include a panel discussion on Sisterhood this Friday night; a print sale to benefit the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire on Saturday evening (in collaboration with Polyester Zine and Charlie Craggs of Nail Transphobia), including prints by Eleanor Hardwick, Edward Meadham, Chloe Sheppard, Angel Rose, Liv Thurley, Glacier Girl and more; and a feminist poetry night on Monday. We'll see you down there!

Birdsong's Summer of Sisterhood is at Beagle, 397-400 Geffrye Street, London, E2 8HZ from this Thursday 27 July -- Tuesday 1 August. Find more info on the Facebook page.

