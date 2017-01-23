stream honey dijon's louis vuitton x supreme show soundtrack

Most talk of Louis Vuitton's autumn/winter 17 show has revolved around the almost-surprise Supreme collaboration Kim Jones sent down the runway. Rumours of the capsule collection have had hypebeasts sweating all month, so the reveal of "the ultimate feast of prestige logos" was no small thing.

Exciting as it is, Kim's streetwear venture has overshadowed some of the finer details of the show, including the official soundtrack by Honey Dijon. The tight mix is certainly worth your attention, bringing three 90s house classics together in a cool 20 minutes. Honey and Kim are longtime friends — he first asked the American DJ to soundtrack a show years ago, working with legendary producer Giorgio Moroder to create the tunes for Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 12.

Fittingly, Honey was an early champion of Supreme, as noted in a 2013 New York Times profile. Press play below.