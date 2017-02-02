stormzy reveals the track listing for his hugely anticipated debut album

London's favourite Grime son Stormzy has taken to Twitter after a Christmas social media hiatus to release the official track listing for his highly anticipated debut album. It appears to be titled GASP, and will be released on #MERKY Records.

Earlier this week, mysterious billboards were spotted in Shoreditch, Hammersmith and other London locations, hinting at the album's release. It's now been confirmed: we'll get it on February 24th.

Racking up an impressive 16 tracks, the listing reveals a host of exciting features including Ghetts, J Hus, Kehlani, Wretch 32, MNEK and Raleigh Ritchie.