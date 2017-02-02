About

    The VICEChannels

      news Georgie Bretherton 2 February 2017

      stormzy reveals the track listing for his hugely anticipated debut album

      This one is going to be worth the wait.

      London's favourite Grime son Stormzy has taken to Twitter after a Christmas social media hiatus to release the official track listing for his highly anticipated debut album. It appears to be titled GASP, and will be released on #MERKY Records. 

      Earlier this week, mysterious billboards were spotted in Shoreditch, Hammersmith and other London locations, hinting at the album's release. It's now been confirmed: we'll get it on February 24th.

      Racking up an impressive 16 tracks, the listing reveals a host of exciting features including GhettsJ Hus, KehlaniWretch 32MNEK and Raleigh Ritchie.

      Credits

      Text Georgia Bretherton

      Photography Oliver Hadlee Pearch

      Styling Max Clark

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, stormzy, #merky, tracklisting

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features