stormzy, petra collins, dev hynes, snoop dogg and mabel star in adidas originals’ glitchy new film

Adidas Originals have brought together a stellar line up of "visionaries from the worlds of music, art, skate, and sport" for a slightly menacing, but euphoric new film, Original Is Never Finished, which features a group-effort reworking of the Frank Sinatra classic My Way.

Repping for London, Mabel appears Clockwork Orange-like in an underpass with a gang of all-in-white droogs, and attacks a drone with a baseball bat, while Stormzy stalks a pink-tinted underground lair. Canadian photographer and Gucci muse Petra Collins appears as an iPhone loving modern incarnation of Botticelli's Venus, while Dev Hynes shows off his dancing stripes and Snoop inhabits his D O double G alter ego. The film also features skaters Gonz and Lucas Puig, and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who shape shifts into current LA Lakers star Brandon Ingram. Check it out, below.