stormzy delivered a video message on the jeremy kyle show

Stormzy has given us another reason to watch trash TV just days after causing havoc on Love Island when his tweet about one of the couples was used in a game on the show. This time, he turned up in an even less likely place, daytime TV chat-show-cum-slanging-match The Jeremy Kyle Show. Appearing in a video message, Stormzy provided one of many treats arranged by the programme for a group of inspirational children, each living through some form of adversity.

After Jeremy Kyle makes a series of awkward dad jokes about not knowing who Stormzy is, literally positioning himself as someone living under a rock -- a bottom-dweller, you might say -- Stormzy himself appears on screen, possibly lying on the floor, or maybe against some kind of laminate wall.

Sending a message for one of the kids, the grime star says, "Yo Matilda, what's going on, it's Stormzy here. I'm hearing how you're a massive fan, and every time my songs come on you know all the words and you rap along. So I just wanted to send you my love, my blessings. I'm also hearing that you're a little bit of a legend as well, so big up yourself. Lots of love Matilda, take care". Matilda looks a little overwhelmed, but happy watching the message.