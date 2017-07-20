About

    The VICEChannels

      news Charlotte Gush 20 July 2017

      stormzy delivered a video message on the jeremy kyle show

      Bike Mike brings a softer touch to the controversial chat show, where host Jeremy Kyle often presides over lie detector tests and adjudicates shouting matches between members of the public.

      Stormzy has given us another reason to watch trash TV just days after causing havoc on Love Island when his tweet about one of the couples was used in a game on the show. This time, he turned up in an even less likely place, daytime TV chat-show-cum-slanging-match The Jeremy Kyle Show. Appearing in a video message, Stormzy provided one of many treats arranged by the programme for a group of inspirational children, each living through some form of adversity.

      After Jeremy Kyle makes a series of awkward dad jokes about not knowing who Stormzy is, literally positioning himself as someone living under a rock -- a bottom-dweller, you might say -- Stormzy himself appears on screen, possibly lying on the floor, or maybe against some kind of laminate wall.

      Sending a message for one of the kids, the grime star says, "Yo Matilda, what's going on, it's Stormzy here. I'm hearing how you're a massive fan, and every time my songs come on you know all the words and you rap along. So I just wanted to send you my love, my blessings. I'm also hearing that you're a little bit of a legend as well, so big up yourself. Lots of love Matilda, take care". Matilda looks a little overwhelmed, but happy watching the message.

      Credits

      Text Charlotte Gush

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, stormzy, jeremy kyle, jeremy kyle show

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features