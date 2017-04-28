stevie nicks is going to be on the new lana del rey album

Lana Del Rey, our reigning queen of ethereal witch-pop, is holding on to her (floral) crown. In February, she dropped the new single Love, her first solo release since 2015's Honeymoon, which was shortly followed by confirmation of a new album. Whether Iggy Pop himself will be appearing on Lust for Life remains to be seen — he is apparently a fan — but it will definitely include a duet that's potentially even more exciting. According to Pitchfork, LDR has recruited none other than the white witch herself, Stevie Nicks, for the mystic anthem superfans have long been waiting for. LDR's previously announced Lust for Life collaborators include The Weeknd and Sean Ono Lennon.

LDR's sound and aesthetic is normally heavy on abstract nostalgia. And while Lust for Life has obvious ties to 70s Fleetwood and proto-punk, its mastermind is living firmly in 2017. On the way home from Coachella last week, LDR wrote a song about her complex feelings over mounting tensions between the United States and North Korea. She was also a keen advocate for the science marches that took place around the world last weekend. At the very least, Lust for Life will be the perfect soundtrack for all your Donald Trump hexing rituals. Here's hoping it drops before the next waning crescent moon.