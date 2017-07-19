stella mccartney’s new collection heads straight to the landfill

Stella McCartney have released their bold new autumn campaign with a series of images that deal directly with fashion's ever-increasing problem of waste and its resulting environmental damage. Shot by i-D friend Harley Weir and in collaboration with artist Urs Fischer, the shots feature models Brigit Kos, Iana Godnia and Huan Zhou as they traipse amongst Scottish landfill and pose on burnt out cars.

As a label making a genuine effort to produce ethically — 53 percent of their materials come from sustainable sources — Stella McCartney is one of the few brands that could reasonably get away with shining this kind of spotlight so directly onto the issue in which so many are complicit.

On the website, Stella McCartney elaborates on the thinking behind the images stating, "The idea we had with this campaign is to portray who we want to be and how we carry ourselves; our attitude and collective path. Our man-made constructed environments are disconnected and unaware of other life and the planet which is why there is waste."

In a world obsessed with fast fashion and with around 300 million tons of waste produced every year, a message like this is important. Urs Fischer, who collaborated on the images added, "Stella's fashion to me is about dignity, love and a beautiful attitude to all challenges. All while feeling good and looking great and we wanted to reflect that in the concept of this campaign."

The striking video, made to accompany the campaign, features a super catchy song by Australian musician Tkay Maidza with the repeated lyrics 'You Don't Want to Start/When I Put My Stellas On' with models lip synching to the words as they walk around the tip in stark scenes which are all the more challenging for their dystopian beauty.