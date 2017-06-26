stefano pilati teases his new genderless collection on instagram

Image via @stefanopilati/Instagram

Stefano Pilati has conducted a rather brilliant market research experiment, 'testing' a not-for-sale collection of garments on Instagram. It's Stefano's first formal venture back into the world of design after stepping down from Ermenegildo Zegna in February last year. Prior to his tenure at the Italian house, the designer led Saint Laurent as creative director.

It seems the former i-D cover star, already credited with a number of progressive silhouettes, now aims to be doubly innovative. The test collection first appeared on Stefano's personal Instagram story yesterday morning, along with a video captioned "Random Identities 1," posted to his feed. WWD report that should the designer decide to proceed with a personal brand, it will be called Random Identities -- though no items from this collection will be made available to consumers.

The 17 all-black looks push "beyond the known gender signals," Stefano told WWD, with a focus firmly on assertive silhouettes. Should the feedback prove encouraging, the designer will get to work on a second "more developed" capsule, "sooner rather than later." We can't wait.