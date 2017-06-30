our favourite boys and girls from sonar festival

A version of this article originally appeared on i-D Spain.

Laura, 20, Barcelona

What do you do?

I study film and I'm a photographer.

What's the best thing that ever happened to you at a music festival?

I met an artist who performed there, and spent the entire festival with him.

@lauravifer

Arnau, 20, Girona

What do you do for a living?

I'm an audiovisual designer and model.

In your eyes, what makes Barcelona unique?

One of the reasons why I live here is because it's such a booming city. Barcelona [works best] for people who are just starting out and creating new things, [especially] in the audiovisual arts and music industry.

@arnau_coll

Lois, 21, A Coruña

What do you do?

I'm studying fine art.

What's the best thing that ever happened to you at a music festival?

One time a guy dressed in silver performed an exorcism on me.

@las_bragas_de_satan

Neelam Khan and Lúa , 21 and 20, Barcelona and Galicia

What do you do?

Khan: I'm a photographer, mainly for bands.

Lúa: I study cinema and fashin design.

What does Barcelona have that other cities don't?

Khan: I think Barcelona has everything: Beautiful architecture, good weather, good food, beaches and mountains, and two of the best festivals in the world… It's an incredible city.

Lúa: The diversity you can see whenever you're walking around the city, both with respect to the people and the architecture.

@neelastica / @autoeditada

Andrea, 23, Mexico

What do you do?

I'm still trying to figure out what I want to do in the long run, but mostly I like to paint.

What does Barcelona have that other cities don't?

Really beautiful dogs.

@peanutmochi

Jeric, 17, Barcelona

What do you do?

I just finished taking la selectividad [the Spanish University Access Tests], and now I'm going to look for a job.

What are you planning to do once Sonar is over?

I'm going to the WooHah festival in Holland.

@trendyjeric

Irene San José, 24, Fuenterrabía (País Vasco)

What do you do for a living?

I work in creative advertising.

What's the best thing that ever happened to you at a music festival?

Meeting Arca and being able to chat with him.

@irenesanj

Jordi, 22, Cardedeu (Barcelona)

What do you do?

I study film at ESCAC, [the Cinema and Audiovisual School of Catalonia], and I'm majoring in screenwriting.

What does Barcelona have that other cities don't?

It's a place where young people have more opportunities than in other places. There's a lot of [options in] life beyond what's already been established.

@jordi.crl