sofia coppola explores first kisses and crushes for calvin klein’s new underwear campaign

Calvin Klein under Raf Simons is going from strength to strength. In February, Raf's longtime BFF and collaborator Willy Vanderperre shot the men of Moonlight for a spring/summer 17 men's underwear campaign that was no less jaw-dropping than the game-changing film's stunning Oscars win. The corresponding women's campaign is another beautiful black-and-white stunner. Director Sofia Coppola has shot a powerful lineup of women aged from 18 to 73 for a series of ads titled Calvin Klein Or Nothing At All. The brilliantly age-diverse cast includes longtime faves Lauren Hutton and Kirsten Dunst, alongside fresh faces Nathalie Love, Maya Hawke, Laura Harrier, and Anna Sui's niece Chase Sui Wonder.

The new campaign includes intimate minute-long video interviews with the cast in which they discuss pick-up lines, self-presentation, and first kisses. Kirsten recalls the awkward story of hooking up with a friend's crush in the Washington Monument, Chase reveals a slightly more romantic encounter on a ski lift, and Lauren discusses corny pick-up tricks that surprisingly don't suck. These are accompanied by a nostalgic director's cut of the cast that harks back to Calvin's legendary 90s portrait ads.

"I just love Calvin Klein's whole very American idea of women — and men, too," Coppola says. "The old Avedon commercials with Andie MacDowell, the 90s images of Kate Moss… I feel like those images made a big impression on me in my formative years. I wanted young women to have something that treated them with respect and understanding." Considering the Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette mastermind has been showing us authentic portraits of adolescence and womanhood for over a decade, we can't think of a more fitting director to put a fresh, feminine spin on Calvin's iconic American aesthetic.

Check out the full campaign on Calvin Klein's website.

