​slumber session: klasey jones

As soon as we heard Klasey Jones' Foreign Buyers Club EP we knew he'd be mega for a Slumber Session. Widescreen, cinematic, it's the sort of hybrid mix of 80s synths, anime OSTs and sub-genre flourishes that really gets our motor running (and that's saying something on cold, grey Wednesday morning). What's great about Klasey is that, like a lot of the mutated beat-makers currently emerging from Plastician's Terrorhythm imprint, he's properly able to span so many different sounds. There are wooshy bits! There are twangy bits! There's even a bit that sounds like pan pipes (and it doesn't even bother us). He's brought it all to this exclusive Slumber Session, readers, so press play, grab forty winks and give yourself over to the deep, dark sounds of Klasey Jones. You know we have.

Hello Klasey. What's this mix all about then?

The mix was my opportunity to showcase a lot of the deeper, darker side of my production as well as some songs I enjoy from other producers. As it is a 'slumber session', I thought it would be a good chance to play some of the more mellow tracks I've written too.

Which was the album that changed your life?

Got to be The Immortals (TH7 IMMORTXLZ) album, The Arrival (Th7 Xrrivxl). That has influenced me a lot throughout the years and I can still remember the first time I blared it out in the whip down in my hometown! Lots of strange faces being pulled.

If you could wake up tomorrow having gained a new ability, what would it be?

I would have to choose being invisible so I could just wander into clubs without getting asked for ID all the time.

If you could go back in time, where would you go?

Probably the 1980s. I never got to experience any of the sound or culture back then, so it would be a blessing if I could hop in the Delorean with Marty and listen to Active Force.

Your house is on fire. After loved ones, what do you save?

Well, the obvious answer would be my laptop, however that thing would probably cause the house fire because it heats up like mad and crashes FL studio on a regular. Also my record collection of old bits, copped off my family and markets.

If it weren't for music what else would you be doing?

Probably down the local market selling fruit. Original East End business.

If you could ask anyone a question, who would you ask, and what?

I'd have to speak with Speaker Knockerz. I'm still upset to this day by his passing. If I had the chance I would have asked to collab on a beat or even just tell him he was a big inspiration to my sound! Of course, there's a lot of other people I'd love to talk with, but that one's been in my mind for time.

Do you ever fall asleep to music? If so, what?

I listen to trap music a lot, but I don't think Migos or A Boogie will soothe me to sleep. My own music does though, especially when it's like 6am and I've been sat listening to an 8 bar loop for the whole night.