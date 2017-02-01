slumber session: daydream of video games with odeko

Bath-based producer Odeko took his name from his favourite video game: Katamari Damacy. The game, for those who are unfamiliar, revolves around a prince, who's tasked with rolling up lots of important items into a sticky ball for the king, because the king accidentally destroyed the cosmos after a night of heavy drinking. Everything the prince rolls up will be used to recreate the universe. Obviously. In addition to this alt-royal family, there's a character called Odeko, and it seems that the Odeko we're dealing with today was really into his name.

The game soundtrack is jazzy, cute and very Shibuya-kei, and unsurprisingly isn't worlds away from the industrial dance music Odeko 2.0 is becoming known for. There's an element of cute there in the darkness. Having released his debut record A History with Samus with them last year, he returned to Gobstopper Records just a couple of days ago for his new two-tracker, Digital Botanics/Construct Conduct, and he's made us a spaced-out otherworldly mix to celebrate. Think of it as something to daydream about rebuilding the universe to.

Hi Odeko. What's this mix all about then?

I wanted to capture a crunchy, hazy kinda vibe through some mixed areas of music from the past few years.

What was the first album you ever bought?

I think it was the first album by the Gorillaz.

Do you ever fall asleep to music? If so, what?

Not usually. I used to fall asleep Ghost Reveries by Opeth but I started to get nightmares.

What's the best dream you've ever had?

When the giant spider got caught in my net.

If you could wake up tomorrow having gained a new ability, what would you choose?

Being able to make my brain signals into a physical/audio/visual representation of whatever that is.

What is the ultimate Sunday morning record?

The English Riviera by Metronomy usually gets me going.

What movie do you think your music would best soundtrack?

Even though it was slated, Chappie is one of my favourites and strangely, I think what I'm aiming to make fits the vibe of the movie.

Finish the sentence: the music sounds better with…

A trusty pair of headphones.