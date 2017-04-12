slick woods is the coolest cat around

Photography Tim Walker. Fashion Director Alastair McKimm and styling Judy Blame. (Left to right) Slick wears shirt Comme des Garçons Shirt. Jewellery model's own. Adwoa wears shirt Comme des Garçons Shirt. Jewellery model's own. Elliott wears top Adidas.

How do you give an introduction to a woman who needs no introduction? I'm obviously talking about Slick Woods, the shaven-haired, gap-toothed badass beauty who doesn't give a fuck what you think of her. If you really must know though, we're obsessed with her, which is why we cherry picked her to star on our already legendary cover of The Creativity Issue, accompanied by fellow shaven heads Adwoa Aboah and Elliott Jay Brown, and shot by the visionary Tim Walker. Born in North Minneapolis, 20-year-old Simone Thompson AKA the slickest girl in town, exploded onto the scene last season, when she stormed the autumn/winter 17 catwalks of everyone from Fendi to Fenty x Puma to Marc Jacobs and Jeremy Scott. So, without further ado, welcome to Planet Slick.

How has your background influenced who you are today?

I raised myself, so it gave me a shield, so others can't mould my character or personality.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

A firefighter.

Who were your role models?

My mum.

What do you do and why do you do it?

I show people it's cool to be you. Because I think that's important.

How did you get into modelling and what does it mean to you to be a model?

Ash Stymest who is signed to Lions NY put me on, and I've been pushing boundaries ever since. I love being a role model for girls growing up how I did.

What was it like working with Tim Walker on your i-D cover?

I absolutely adore and love Tim. He's so genuine, honest, and extremely good at what he does.

Why is creativity important now more than ever?

Because it's finally being celebrated. Better be creative before it's too late.

Who or what inspires?

People who don't give a fuck what other people think.

How do your surroundings affect your creative output?

My surroundings give me the ability to take critique and makes me more open to other's ideas.

How would you describe you generation in four words?

Golden, timeless, iconic, terrified.

What advice can you give to a new generation of creatives?

Just do you.

What does it mean to be a woman in 2017?

Same thing it always meant; you're a Queen.

What are you working on at the moment?

A documentary on my life

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

To be immortal.

