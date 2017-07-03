skepta borrows the eurotrash logo for new track hypocrisy

A post shared by SKEPTA FAN PAGE (@skeptagram) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:57am PST

Fresh from the launch of his new clothing line Mains at Selfridges last week, Skepta has blessed us with a new track to enjoy while wearing our Moroccan-inspired embroidered tracksuits.

Hypocrisy sees Skeppy call out his online haters -- perhaps specifically those who questioned his fashion choices in the No Security video he put out in February, as one Genius annotator notes -- as well as reflecting on his achievements as an independent artist, including a songwriting gong from the Ivor Novello awards in May, and an intriguing a reference to an MBE, which he suggests he snubbed: "Just come back from the Ivors, and look at what we collected / The MBE got rejected, I'm not trying to be accepted".

The cartoonish track artwork is a reworking of the Eurotrash logo by Shane Gonzales, an LA based fashion designer and art director affiliated with AWGE, A$AP Rocky's somewhat secretive creative team. As an in-joke about the wilds of European fashion, we think it's pretty funny. Check out the full track below.