skepta just won two ivor novello awards

Skepta has picked up two nods at the 62nd annual Ivor Novello Awards. A yearly celebration of excellence in songwriting and composing, he took home the gong for Best Contemporary Song (awarded to the Queens of the Stone Age sampling Man (Gang)) and the much coveted Songwriter of the Year award, won last year by the 'not exactly lacking in the tunes department', Adele.

"Anytime I write, I write from a true emotion -- this is about family," said the man born Joseph Junior Adenuga, as he accepted his award for Best Contemporary Song. "More power to true music!"

He was later presented the award for Songwriter of the Year by his sister and Beats 1 presenter Julie Adenuga, who commented, "He's got the songwriter award and one of his lyrics is, 'Ring, ring, pussy, it's your mummy on the phone'."

Seems you can be an Ivor Novello winning songwriter and still get rinsed by your little sister.

Congratulations Skepta!

