simone rocha collaborates with nick knight’s showstudio for their design download series

If this year's Fashion Awards taught us anything, it's that Simone Rocha has now cemented herself into British fashion's upper echelons. The Irish-born designer took home the British Womenswear Designer award, after a stellar spring/summer 17 show this past September that was beautiful display of white broderie anglaise and deconstructed tea dresses, playing with the ideas of uniform, form and patchwork.

Joining forces with Nick Knight's editorial platform SHOWstudio, Simone follows the likes of Yohji Yamamoto, Martin Margiela and John Galliano, in their Design Download project, giving their audience will have the chance to download and make a garment pattern and piece it together at home. Simone has selected the pattern of a pearl skirt from her spring/summer 14 collection which will be free to download to make your own couture creation.

Simone's flat pattern was released on SHOWstudio on December 25th, so get stitching and make Christmas a very merry (and we think, chic) day indeed!

