About

    The VICEChannels

      fashion Princess Julia 9 January 2017

      sibling extend the family for autumn/winter 17

      With the much-loved London label bringing womenswear into the mix, the Judy Blame-styled show introduced us to the whole family reports Princess Julia.

      sibling extend the family for autumn/winter 17 sibling extend the family for autumn/winter 17 sibling extend the family for autumn/winter 17

      For their inaugural joint womens and mens show, Sibling referenced Lee Scratch Perry, injecting their clothes with a reggae feel and the energy of Jamaica. Images reminiscent of Jamel Shabazz's Back in the Days, tight fitting body form knits, complete with ruffles and patterns, tailored fitted jackets, long-length skirts, topped with Bernstock and Spiers hats were the focal points. The duo enlisted the styling of longtime i-D contributor Judy Blame for his signature spin; adding touches like raggedy sock bows to £1 badges. Overall, it was combination of colour and crazy pattern from the knitwear maestros.

      Credits

      Text Princess Julia

      Photography Lillie Eiger

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:fashion, fashion shows, sibling, london fashion week mens, autumn/winter 17, lillie eiger

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features