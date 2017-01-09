sibling extend the family for autumn/winter 17

For their inaugural joint womens and mens show, Sibling referenced Lee Scratch Perry, injecting their clothes with a reggae feel and the energy of Jamaica. Images reminiscent of Jamel Shabazz's Back in the Days, tight fitting body form knits, complete with ruffles and patterns, tailored fitted jackets, long-length skirts, topped with Bernstock and Spiers hats were the focal points. The duo enlisted the styling of longtime i-D contributor Judy Blame for his signature spin; adding touches like raggedy sock bows to £1 badges. Overall, it was combination of colour and crazy pattern from the knitwear maestros.