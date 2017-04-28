​selfridges explore what home means with four young creatives

Selfridges new short film, Home Truths, directed by Kathryn Ferguson, traces the lives of four young creatives living in the UK, exploring the different cultural hybrids that come out growing up as part of a diaspora. Photographer Campbell Addy, journalist Kieren Yates, dancer Solomon Golding, and Eden Loweth and Tom Barratt of Art School, talk belonging, community, and finding ways of creatively expressing themselves.

From Solomon Golding, who grew up in a Rastafarian family in Tottenham, and joined the Royal Ballet; Kieren Yates, whose zine British Values opens up the idea of the Britishness beyond the xenophobic political rhetoric. Home Truths finds new ways to talk about identity in modern Britain, and home as both physical and mental space.

In a London that stands to change radically, the film is a timely look into one of the last generations to come of age before the Brexit referendum, who've made a home in London, or whose parents did, from across the world. The film explores all the different ways we carve the places and spaces that make us who we are.