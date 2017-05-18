selena gomez samples talking heads on her new single, bad liar

Good news for fans of former Disney stars sampling seminal New York post-punk bands! In one of the least expected -- but extremely welcome -- releases of the year, Selena Gomez has dropped her Talking Heads interpolating new single Bad Liar, and it is, well, a bit of a jam. A sparse, grooving play on Tina Weymouth's bassline from the band's 1977 classic Psycho Killer, sees the former child actress wax lyrical about that moment in a relationship when you first fall for someone, but don't really want to go so far as to say it [insert speculation about which famous beau she could be singing about here].

Back to the music: "Selena and Julia are Talking Heads-obsessed," said songwriter Justin Tranter in an interview with Variety. "So when we all got together in one room, Julia Michaels [co-writer] suggested, 'Why don't we just write over the bassline from Psycho Killer?' and we were all going, 'That sounds great!' [Talking Heads singer David Byrne] heard it, loved it and approved it, which was a pretty crazy moment for us. To have David Byrne listed next to our names is just so cool."

Whatever next? Demi Lovato sampling Gang of Four? Nick Jonas doing Cabaret Voltaire? If it's anything as good as this, readers, we're down. Press play below.

You can watch a video for the song -- the first to ever be released on Spotify, would you believe, here.