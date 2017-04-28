see what went down at i-D's gucci pre-fall party

Say you want a time to soul? Baby, it's time to soul time! Last night i-D and Gucci came together to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Pre-Fall collection and, just like the campaign itself, the theme was all things Northern Soul. Taking place at London's Mildmay Club, guests were treated to the raw and frenetic sounds of rising N-Soul DJ Jordan Wilson, as well as the chance to exclusively view the campaign film on Samsung Gear®. The beating rhythm was kept moving with Rhys Webb and Joe Spurgeon of The Horrors fame, while Ophelia Wynne was on hand to capture the night from the i-D Straight Up Studio. The soul was in the music, but the music was in our soul, readers! Ready, get set, go, check out our images from the night below.

Camille Munn

What were you thinking when you got dressed?

Head to toe in 'Gucci' (Fetty voice) *yah baby*.

What's your spirit animal?

Elephant.

Which song always gets you dancing?

Rihanna, Throw It Up.

@camille.munn

Thomas Cohen, 26

What were you thinking when you got dressed?

Gucci dressed me so I didn't think at all.

What's your spirit animal?

A camel.

Which song always gets you dancing?

Donna Summer, I Feel Love.

@thomascohenmusic

Elibeidy Dani, 19

What were you thinking when you got dressed?

I can't wait to party in Gucci!

What's your spirit animal?

Tiger.

Which song always gets you dancing?

Anything electronic!

@elibeidy

Coco Capitan, 26

What were you thinking when you got dressed?

Looking Gucci?

What's your spirit animal?

Tiger.

Which song always gets you dancing?

Buddy Rich Big Band, The Beat Goes on.

@cococapitan

Olly Alexander, 26

What were you thinking when you got dressed?

Will the world end today?

What's your spirit animal?

A beluga whale.

Which song always gets you dancing?

Dancing On.

@ollyyears

Louie Banks, 24

What were you thinking when you got dressed?

UGHHH!

What's your spirit animal?

Jill Tyrrell.

Which song always gets you dancing?

Love Train.

@louiebanksshoots

Poppy Okotcha, 20

What were you thinking when you got dressed?

Soft, I like soft and silky with something to contrast.

What's your spirit animal?

Dolphin.

Which song always gets you dancing?

Zed Bias, Neighbourhood.

@poppyokotcha