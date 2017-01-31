About

      ​section boyz call out the daily mail for using their picture with an article on melbourne gang crime

      Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper attached a snap of the south London grime stars to a story about gangs that have been accused of armed robbery and carjacking in Melbourne, and the Drake cosigns are not happy.

      The Australian arm of Rupert Murdoch's junk-news rag, the Daily Mail, have been caught out using a picture of south London grime stars Section Boyz to illustrate a story about what the paper describe as a "youth crime epidemic" in Melbourne, with particular reference to the 'Apex gang'.

      Daily Mail Australia were caught out by aussie TV show ABC Media Watch, who posted an image of the news story -- titled 'What's Stopping Them From Killing You?' -- beside the original shot of Section Boyz on the top deck of a bus. "Hey @DailyMailAU - your APEX gang pic is actually a UK rap band. Which we also we told you about last November. #mediawatch," they tweeted in the early hours of this morning, UK time, not long after the grime stars came off stage at Drake's massive O2 show.

      Section Boyz clapped back at the Australian Daily Mail on Twitter, writing, "@DailyMailAU we are not happy with the way you have used our popular picture to slander another group that has nothing to do with us. FIX UP". Word.

