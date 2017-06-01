savages' jehnny beth freakifies the gucci cruise catwalk

Photography via @jehnnybeth

Everyone walking in the Gucci Cruise show looks like a rock star, or a shoegaze geek at least, but this time around there was a real one strutting in their midst: Jehnny Beth, the French singer of post-punk band Savages. (Let us also quickly appreciate the ultimate rockstar in the crowd, hello Beth Ditto).

An electrifying frontwoman, Jehnny is known for her intense stare and ambitious crowdsurfing. She also co-runs record label Pop Noire with partner Johnny Hostile, as well as hosting Beats 1 show Start Making Sense, interviewing the likes of St. Vincent, Shirley Manson, Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson, Cass McCombs and Thurston Moore.

Invited by Gucci creative director and Italian fashion revolutionary Alessandro Michele to star in the Gucci Cruise show -- held at a renaissance palace in Florence on Monday -- Jehnny was resplendent as a sun goddess in a glittering cape, gilded wreath headpiece and shooting-star hand jewellery. The show was watched by Donald Glover, Dev Hynes, Soko, Jared Leto, Susie Bick and Earl Cave and, of course, Beth, who also headlined the after-party. Pretty rock and roll. i-D caught up with Gucci Cruise's coolest muse to get the low down on her first ever catwalk experience...

A post shared by Jehnny Beth (@jehnnybeth) on May 30, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

Hey Jehnny! How did you first meet Alessandro Michele, and what was your initial reaction when he asked you to be in the show?

I was very flattered. His team contacted me for the show and we met for a fitting in Florence. Alessandro is quite unique as a creative designer. He's genuine and intuitive, also very calm, modest and passionate, which is rare for the creative designer of such a big house like Gucci.

Did Alessandro give you a pep talk for the catwalk?

Not really. When I told Alessandro it was the first time I was walking a show, he said "even better," so it didn't seem to frighten him at all.

How does walking in a fashion show compare to performing a music show - are there any similarities?

[I thought,] if I can walk on people's heads during a gig then I can probably walk on a carpet for three minutes. I was right.

A post shared by Jehnny Beth (@jehnnybeth) on Nov 25, 2016 at 6:17am PST

The show was at the Palazzo Pitti in Florence -- did you rush in and out, or was there time to explore? If so, what was the best thing about Florence?

The centre of Florence is packed with tourists, which is quite unpleasant. The city is beautiful but overall it has turned into a massive shopping mall. Luckily, we stayed in a hotel outside of the city and we could enjoy the quietness and the beautiful Tuscan nature, full of cypress trees.

You have a very distinctive style, but would you say you follow fashion?

I do and I don't. For me it's all about people and how much you can connect with them on a human level.

Having walked in the show, what do you think is the key to being 'Guccified' (as the logo T-shirts proclaimed)?

Not being afraid to look like a freak.

What do you have coming up?

I hope more Italian escapades.

