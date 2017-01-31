About

    The VICEChannels

      news Ryan White 31 January 2017

      sampha's new video stars adwoa aboah in 360 degree virtual reality

      Wearing Wales Bonner and serenading i-D cover star Adwoa, Sampha's (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano is our new favourite music video.

      sampha's new video stars adwoa aboah in 360 degree virtual reality sampha's new video stars adwoa aboah in 360 degree virtual reality sampha's new video stars adwoa aboah in 360 degree virtual reality

      In the run up to the release of Process this Friday, Sampha has dropped a video for the album's third single, (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano. The visual, directed by Jamie-James Medina, sees Sampha perform the beautiful and vulnerable new track to an empty studio, save for one Adwoa Aboah who dances gracefully around the room, her movements followed by a trail of glittering sands. Outfitted by Graces Wales Bonner, this might just be the perfect triptych of i-D favourites coming together to make one gorgeous video.

      Allowing the viewer to experience this from the perspective of Sampha, the video also comes in a 360 version, and there's also a behind-the-scenes look at how the film was made. Check it out.

      Credits

      Text Ryan White

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, sampha, adwoa aboah, wales bonner, graces wales bonner, virtual reality

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features