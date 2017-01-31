sampha's new video stars adwoa aboah in 360 degree virtual reality

In the run up to the release of Process this Friday, Sampha has dropped a video for the album's third single, (No One Knows Me) Like the Piano. The visual, directed by Jamie-James Medina, sees Sampha perform the beautiful and vulnerable new track to an empty studio, save for one Adwoa Aboah who dances gracefully around the room, her movements followed by a trail of glittering sands. Outfitted by Graces Wales Bonner, this might just be the perfect triptych of i-D favourites coming together to make one gorgeous video.

Allowing the viewer to experience this from the perspective of Sampha, the video also comes in a 360 version, and there's also a behind-the-scenes look at how the film was made. Check it out.