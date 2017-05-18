sälen’s best of the great escape mixtape

Pretty, Fake trio Sälen know their music, and how to have a good time. It seemed appropriate, then, to bug them for a mixtape of the best music from the best acts playing The Great Escape over the next few days. They're playing too of course -- you can catch them alongside our other Class of 2017 artists at the i-D stage tonight at Brighthelm. Plan your great escape and let Simon, Ellie and Paul talk you through their selection.
Agar Agar
"A MUST SEE! I saw them in Boudreaux earlier this year and I will be DJing for them at their London show 3 days before TGE. They are so captivating, I have watched their YouTube live performance a few times!" Simon
67
"I've seen these guys in London and it went off!" - Simon
Abra Cadabra
"Only seen his booth performance but it blew me away, bars and singing." Simon
Thyla
"My friends have been recording these guys and I think they're about to break!" Simon
Babeheaven
"We played our first ever show with these babes, and our first Manchester show. Great melodies." Simon
Hare Squead
"Their song Herside Story with Goldlink is my SS17 anthem. It's sooooo lurrrvly. Catch me in the crowd throwing the goofiest shapes." Ellie
Cosima
"She's a truly captivating babe on and off stage. Island gang for lif3." Ellie
Jamie Isaac
"His music will make you feel like you're sinking into fuzziness, in the best possible way. Been meaning to see him perform for ages." Ellie
Rejjie Snow
"We just played a few dates on his tour -- lots of love to Dublin <3. Been listening to his music for a few years, so I'm excited for his debut album." Ellie
Ama Lou
"Tbh I found her on the lineup and kinda fancy her so I'm gonna try catch her set." Ellie
Blue Lab Beats
"I know these guys personally & have been wanting to catch them live!" Paul
Franc Moody
"I used to play with two of the members -- so obligatory!" Paul
Yxng Bane
"His tune Fine Wine gets pulled up in clubs, he's doing his thing atm." Paul
The Age of L.U.N.A
"Played a show with these guys a few years ago, wavy vibes." Paul
Not3s
"We're from the same neighbourhood in London and he's doing his thing now with Addison Lee." Paul
Text Frankie Dunn
Topics:music, sälen, the great escape, class of 2017, mixtapes, music news