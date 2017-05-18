sälen’s best of the great escape mixtape

Pretty, Fake trio Sälen know their music, and how to have a good time. It seemed appropriate, then, to bug them for a mixtape of the best music from the best acts playing The Great Escape over the next few days. They're playing too of course -- you can catch them alongside our other Class of 2017 artists at the i-D stage tonight at Brighthelm. Plan your great escape and let Simon, Ellie and Paul talk you through their selection.

Agar Agar

"A MUST SEE! I saw them in Boudreaux earlier this year and I will be DJing for them at their London show 3 days before TGE. They are so captivating, I have watched their YouTube live performance a few times!" Simon

67

"I've seen these guys in London and it went off!" - Simon

Abra Cadabra

"Only seen his booth performance but it blew me away, bars and singing." Simon

Thyla

"My friends have been recording these guys and I think they're about to break!" Simon

Babeheaven

"We played our first ever show with these babes, and our first Manchester show. Great melodies." Simon

Hare Squead

"Their song Herside Story with Goldlink is my SS17 anthem. It's sooooo lurrrvly. Catch me in the crowd throwing the goofiest shapes." Ellie

Cosima

"She's a truly captivating babe on and off stage. Island gang for lif3." Ellie

Jamie Isaac

"His music will make you feel like you're sinking into fuzziness, in the best possible way. Been meaning to see him perform for ages." Ellie

Rejjie Snow

"We just played a few dates on his tour -- lots of love to Dublin <3. Been listening to his music for a few years, so I'm excited for his debut album." Ellie

Ama Lou

"Tbh I found her on the lineup and kinda fancy her so I'm gonna try catch her set." Ellie

Blue Lab Beats

"I know these guys personally & have been wanting to catch them live!" Paul

Franc Moody

"I used to play with two of the members -- so obligatory!" Paul

Yxng Bane

"His tune Fine Wine gets pulled up in clubs, he's doing his thing atm." Paul

The Age of L.U.N.A

"Played a show with these guys a few years ago, wavy vibes." Paul

Not3s

"We're from the same neighbourhood in London and he's doing his thing now with Addison Lee." Paul