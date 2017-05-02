About

      2 May 2017

      ryan lo reviews the met gala outfits

      One of our favourite designers shares his verdict on the celebrities and their interpretation on this year's theme of 'avant-garde'.

      A post shared by Christopher Kane (@christopherkane) on

      Lara Stone wearing Christopher Kane
      Best dressed of the entire night! Nostalgic but straight forward elegant and sexy! That MA collection from CK is a classic.

      Jennifer Connelly wearing Louis Vuitton
      Remember the LV army from last year? Staying loyal to Nicolas Ghesquière, this black and white demure mini is super beautiful with the simple hairdo and make-up. She knows who she is and she stands out for not trying hard.

      A post shared by Princess Julia (@hrhprincessjulia) on

      Stella Tennant and Michele Lamy wearing Comme des Garçons
      They just look like themselves chilling in CDG (without a stylist telling them what to do!) Amazing! Say no more!

      A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on

      Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge
      I am exhausted already by just looking at them doing the Angelina Jolie Oscar leg thing. Just imagine them having to do that for every single photo for the rest of their respective nights. 

      A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

      Selena Gomez wearing 'The Weeknd'
      AWKWARD alert -- Selena was parading around in Bella Hadid's EXaccessories.

      A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on

      Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Calvin Klein
      The most surprise appearance of the night. After slamming The Met in 2013. I didn't expect to see her again, but I guess she needs to promote her new bi-annual Goop Magazine!

      A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

      Jayden Smith wearing his own dreadlocks
      Weirdest accessories!!! Period!!!! Can he at least tie the hair with a fancier ribbon or maybe a Louis Vuitton hair bobble? Btw where is his publicist? He should save the hair story for a talk show.

      A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

      Karlie Kloss
      The Devil Wears Prada looking for an office intern? To quote Anthony Marentino: "The invitation is fancier than the dress sorry!"

