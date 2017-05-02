ryan lo reviews the met gala outfits

Lara Stone wearing Christopher Kane
Best dressed of the entire night! Nostalgic but straight forward elegant and sexy! That MA collection from CK is a classic.
Jennifer Connelly wearing Louis Vuitton
Remember the LV army from last year? Staying loyal to Nicolas Ghesquière, this black and white demure mini is super beautiful with the simple hairdo and make-up. She knows who she is and she stands out for not trying hard.
Stella Tennant and Michele Lamy wearing Comme des Garçons
They just look like themselves chilling in CDG (without a stylist telling them what to do!) Amazing! Say no more!
Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge
I am exhausted already by just looking at them doing the Angelina Jolie Oscar leg thing. Just imagine them having to do that for every single photo for the rest of their respective nights.
Selena Gomez wearing 'The Weeknd'
AWKWARD alert -- Selena was parading around in Bella Hadid's EXaccessories.
Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Calvin Klein
The most surprise appearance of the night. After slamming The Met in 2013. I didn't expect to see her again, but I guess she needs to promote her new bi-annual Goop Magazine!
Jayden Smith wearing his own dreadlocks
Weirdest accessories!!! Period!!!! Can he at least tie the hair with a fancier ribbon or maybe a Louis Vuitton hair bobble? Btw where is his publicist? He should save the hair story for a talk show.
Karlie Kloss
The Devil Wears Prada looking for an office intern? To quote Anthony Marentino: "The invitation is fancier than the dress sorry!"
Text Ryan Lo
