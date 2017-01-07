romanticism meets practicality at the lcf ma autumn/winter 17 show

Soo Jin Cho autumn/winter 17

The first look served up at this season's LCF MA showcase was part nun, part suit. It came courtesy of Soo Jin Cho, one of nine designers the college was showcasing on the first morning on the newly renamed London Fashion Week Mens. It was an almost typical suit, except where the jacket usually stops, it carried on, enveloping the model's head. The rest of Soo Jin Cho's collection explored that similar space, somewhere between religious dress in the loose draping of trousers, and formal attire in the blazer. Romanticism and practicality were the order of the day for this graduating class; and most could be divided into one of the camps.

Changxi Shao autumn/winter 17

Changxi Shao, for example, was all about that practical reality, and paraded a selection of workwear inspired pieces that took retro-futuristic cues in their combination of down and synthetic fabrics, and bright oranges with more natural greens and greys. It was all protection and comfort, with the boys zipped up safe and sound in their hoods. On the other end of the spectrum was Jooin Yang, whose tailoring was made up of interlocking separates that were customisable and changeable.

Jooin Yang autumn/winter 17

Peng Tai and Wentao Shi both presented a romantic and poetic vision of masculinity, their boys delicately and softly draped, felt plucked from fairytales. Shu Yao created a similar feeling of softness, using a pattern cutting technique in the fabrication of her billowing outwear, that cuts lines in groups of fives. The result was a gentle, flowing, collection.

Peng Tai autumn/winter 17

Tak Lee's vision of reality harked back to something older though, evoking the 30s in bake boy hats and broad, oversized cuts. The two stand outs from the show though, were Chang Zhang and and Zhenzhao Guo, both mixed futuristic fabrics, finishes and techniques, with a simplicity of idea and vision. Chang Zhang's mix of ginghams was very Alice in Wonderland, could have easily gone wrong, but instead was full of joy. And Zhenzhao Guo, whose mix of bold colours, bold cuts, and contrasting fabrics worked incredibly well.

Shu Yao autumn/winter 17

Tak Lee autumn/winter 17

Chang Zhang autumn/winter 17

Zhenhao Guo autumn/winter 17