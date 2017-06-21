rina sawayama explores the idea of our online self through her j-pop inspired rnb

Rina Sawayama's new single Cyber Stockholm Syndrome is a thoroughly personal -- though no less universal -- study of the love/hate relationship with, and pursuit of, our online 'Best Self'. It's a continued exploration of anxiety in the digital age -- a muse that transcends pure lyrical intellect, and extends Rina's more visceral, visual output. With combined backgrounds in modelling and art -- she's also a Cambridge politics graduate -- Rina's body of work includes a series of John Yuyi-partnered portraits dissecting Japanese beauty standards -- see Asian Beauty -- alongside collaboration with blog-buzzed creatives Matilda Finn and Arvida Byström.

Wry social commentary -- "Came here on my own, party on my phone" -- is countered by Rina's more emancipatory observations of constant connection. "The digital world can offer vital support networks, voices of solidarity, refuge, escape," she says, citing online community groups like Sad Asian Girls Club and Angry Asian Girls as her own personal go-tos.

Musically speaking, early inspo took shape in Rina's native Japan, where the now London-based artist discovered a deep-set love of J-Pop, MTV and Kylie -- a gateway to late 90s/early 00s RnB that would later influence her sound (think Touch My Body-era Mariah). The end result is surprisingly sensual, given the inanimate nature of cyber/smartphone stimulus; revealing a longing for belonging - socially, romantically or otherwise - that is perhaps innate within us all.

Your new single Cyber Stockholm Syndrome details your rise above the more enslaving elements of the digital age (some of which were explored on 2016's Where U Are). How did you transition from captive to conqueror?

I don't think I've fully transitioned yet tbh, rather every single day is a balancing act where I'm trying not to get trapped in an endless scroll. In Where U Are, I was captivated by the world online, but Cyber Stockholm Syndrome is about being a captive and a conqueror, however that may be.

You've referred to the support and solidarity that can be found online. Is this something you've experienced first hand?

I learned to treat music as art through people like Arvida Byström and John Yuyi who photograph their life online. I didn't go to art school or get any formal musical education so seeing the art these girls were creating online was my art education in a way. Arvida especially was so encouraging and we bonded over stories of stupid boys in music, and she invited me to a Facebook group for female producers called Sister. Kiko Mizuhara reached out to me via Instagram last year and she's been so supportive of my music ever since; John was another friendship that started on Insta and went IRL. In terms of communities, groups like Sad Asian Girls Club who explore the everyday reality of being an Asian woman in the Western world through videos, political group Angry Asian Girls who challenge the "model minority" trope, and @ESEAsianBeauty who represent E + SE Asian beauties through their twitter feed has made me realise there's a bigger purpose to my music.

What is your first or favourite memory of a pre-cyber existence, if any?

I used to play a lot of computer games, so pre-cyber was still cyber lol. The crazy amount of time spent on the PS2 and Super Nintendo might explain my terrible eyesight. I remember, pre-internet, I used to invite friends round to play computer games in the living room, and we used to watch MTV and copy the dance routines of Holly Valance (remember Kiss Kiss?) and Kylie.

In an age of social celebrity and filtered reality, how do you manage the balance between self-love and modern-day narcissism?

That's a really good question, and to be honest I don't know. What I do - my work - revolves entirely around me - my music, my looks - so inevitably, I'm constantly thinking about myself and it does drive me crazy. At times I feel detached from images of myself online and, in a way, I think that's healthy because I think there has to be a degree of objectification of the self, otherwise it becomes too self-involved.

Cyber Stockholm Syndrome was two years in the making, with on-going rewrites and revisions. How long have you been working on your debut LP, and can we expect continued social-savvy themes?

I've been concentrating on this body of music properly for about a year now, but some of the songs have been up to five years in the making! There will be some songs about online life, but most will explore more personal themes.

You've said CSS is perhaps the most autobiographical track you've ever written. Was there something different in the writing/recording process that allowed you to be more candid?

The song started off as a conversation with Arvida about social anxiety. She was leaving for LA and, after a leaving party kinda fell through, I imagined the first verse quite quickly: "Girl in the corner, stirring her soda, biting the shit out of her straw; ready to go out, only her body tells her no". I then collaborated with Hatty Carman to develop the story and character more, and together we wrote the second verse together: "Better together, ever the overrated touch, I am connected, I am the girl you want to watch". I really related to the lyrics because the phone became a metaphor for my mind, and how I'm constantly held captive by my mental state in because of my depression and anxiety.

How was your view of feminism shaped/enhanced/hindered by your Japanese heritage? And how has this evolved since moving to London?

I think being online has been the biggest education in feminism. Online, you see the abuse; the misunderstanding; the misrepresentation, as told by people around the world who look like you but have grown up in different circumstances. Visiting Japan several times last year, and trying to explain my ideas and experiences of feminism and racism to progressive Japanese people, was interesting, because Japan is still culturally very traditional and it just didn't get through at all. I think many WOC find that a struggle, and certainly my views have not always been understood or accepted by my family.

You've collaborated with the likes of John Yuyi, Matilda Finn, Arvida Byström and Ali Kurr recently. How important is it to surround yourself with strong female creatives?

Of course it's important, but actually my current team is 50/50 men and women. It's just that I've become more honest with who I'm happy to work with, and who I'm not. I put up with crap from men in the music industry before, getting in touch for some reason or another but not knowing any of my previous singles when we meet. Same with the male producers who think they are the shit, and in one case even fetishising my ethnicity. In the past, I've been encouraged to stick with people like that for their credentials, but not anymore. Perhaps because of that I'm more wary of working with men? I dunno. I just think that in this industry too many guys get a come up for being cocky when there are so many other people, including women, who are so much better at what they do. It's just a matter of being fair and honest with who you choose to work with!

Yuyi and yourself are in continued collaboration, having also worked together on Asian Beauty last year. How did this partnership first come to be, and how do your respective backgrounds feed into/inspire each other's creative outputs?

I fangirled her on insta and we got talking. She was visiting London for a bit and I wanted to do something on Asian Beauty, since we're both outspoken on that. Since then, we collaborated on my latest single cover and another series, which will come out soon. John has been outspoken about her battle with bipolar disorder, and opening up about our mental health on a 12-hour shoot brought us really close.

What is your creative process like? Where do you work?

I collect vocal hooks on my iPhone in voice memos, and little phrases in my notebook; then unpack them in the studio, which is usually in my bedroom. But other than that, the creative process is always different - I might hear a cool instrumental and a hook might pop into my head, or I sing acapella to the producer and they interpret it in their own way. In any case, I always sit in on the production and write and rewrite the lyrics and melody over and over. If I'm working on a body of work, like I am now, I'll constantly listen back on how it flows with the previous song, and take notes on production from there. I'm working with Clarence Clarity at the moment and we've got a great work flow. With me, it's all about revision and re-listening and to be honest, a lot of producers can't be bothered with that, they just want it out. When collaborating with him, and also Justin (Hoost), we weren't afraid to rip tracks open and stitch them back together, and I think that's what makes them so great.

Given your combined backgrounds in modelling and art, how important is it to add a more visual aesthetic to your music?

It's important to me that the two are synonymous because it's the world we live in. People are drawn to click on a song if it has a striking image, and it's that thumbnail click bait that I kinda hate but accept it's part of how you draw people into your world. On a creative level, I always imagine the video in my head when I write, so I'm constantly visualising the songs in the process.

And what about your degree in politics? How do you cram Cambridge intellect into a 3.5-minute pop banger?

By over analysing everything!

Given the chance, what would you say to Zuckerberg?

Plz slow down.

And, to Beyoncé?

I love you.

rina.online