revisit our 2012 interview with chinese film icon fan bingbing

Fan Bingbing wears top and skirt Yves Saint Laurent by Stefano Pilati. Gloves Azzedine Alaïa. Ribbons Mokuba.

Dress Lanvin. Jacket Panjiayuan Market Beijing.

Dress Haider Ackermann. Veil Panjiayuan Market Beijing.

Dress Gucci. Ribbons Mokuba. Comb Panjiayuan Market Beijing.

Dress Alexander McQueen.

According to Forbes, Fan Bingbing is the third most famous celebrity in China and it's easy to understand why. The 31-year-old Asian beauty is China's most hard-working actress, with a creative output per annum more akin to another actor's lifetime work. With her dainty doll-like features and porcelain complexion, she is also a poster girl for the new generation, her passion for fashion and ability to play with her appearance revolutionising the reputation of young women in China today.

Born in Qingdao, Shandong, and raised in Yantai, Shandong, Fan Bingbing originally wanted to become a dancer. But on graduating from Shanghai's Xie Jin's Star School and Theatre Academy she fell in love with television drama instead, eventually making the transition to the big screen

In 2009, Fan Bingbing starred in a whopping six films - Shinjuku Incident, Sophie's Revenge, Wheat, Bodyguards and Assassins, East Wind Rain and Future Cops - leading Chinese Elle to pronounce 2009 "The Year of Fan Bingbing". It was a moniker that stuck and in the three years that followed the Chinese actress went on to establish her own production studio, star in over a dozen Chinese blockbusters, endorse more than six global brands and over 50 mainland China brands, sending her celebrity status sky-rocketing. The 31 year old beauty is said to have earned a whopping $100.9 million yuan last year alone.

Today you can't name a Chinese fashion magazine that hasn't had Fan Bingbing on the cover. In 2011, she scored what is affectionately known as the "Grand Slam" in Chinese fashion, gracing the country's top five fashion magazines - Chinese Elle, Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, L'Officiel and Marie Claire. While her doll-like face has endorsed everything from glossy perfume ads to adverts for upmarket bedding.

Despite starring in big blockbusters in her homeland, in Europe Fan Bingbing is more famous for her glamorous, risk-taking style than her movies. From jewelled turbans, to prison striped pajamas and floor length gowns, the doe eyed beauty is regularly papped front row at fashion week and recently took to the runway at the autumn/winter 12 Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture show in Paris, dressed in a spectacular ivory gown with two-metre trail. With a swan feather stole wrapped around her shoulders, Fan Bingbing closed the show, with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cheering on from the front row.

Fan Bingbing's style credentials were cemented at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival, when she stepped out on to the red carpet in the "Dragon Robe", stunning crowds. The dress, co-designed by China's Laurence Hsu and Fan Bingbing herself, featured two exquisitely embroidered Chinese dragons leaping across the body and crashing blue and white waves around the hem. Inspired by the Imperial dragon robe worn by Emperor Qianlong during the Qing Dynasty - the dress dazzled in eye-popping yellow, a colour traditionally reserved for emperors in ancient China - and is now on permanent display at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. While a reproduction adorns the Fan Bingbing waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds Shanghai earlier this year, elevating the Shandong girl's status to that of fellow Chinese film stars Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee.

A true role model, Fan Bingbing is equally as dedicated to her humanitarian work as her film roles. And in 2010, the Chinese actress founded "Love

in the Heart", a charity providing medical attention to Tibetan children suffering from premature heart disease. The charity has since helped over 114 children from Ngari, northwest Tibet, further enamouring Fan Bingbing to her legions of fans. Her humanitarian work does not stop there. The star regularly attends charity events and is a goodwill ambassador for the World Medicine Health Council.

Today, barely a day goes past in China without Fan Bingbing hitting the headlines. Paparazzi hound her, rumours constantly circulate about whether or not she has a boyfriend, while style blogs dissect her every look. In this stunning story with Fan Bingbing's good friend Chen Man, the Chinese mega-star proves she's a fashion chameleon, while answering our quick fire round of questions...

What does it feel like to be a style icon?

It is an honour to me. However, I wish I wasn't so spoiled

Who are your favourite fashion designers?

I love Stéphane Rolland, Elie Saab and Christopher Bu; they are not only my favourite designers but also my good friends. I adore outfits designed by my friends, as we are connected.You're often spotted front row at Paris fashion week.

What's your favourite thing about the French city?

I love Paris so much; it's so clean and pleasant. I fancy French cities as much as I fancy those in China because I always yearn for places with fascinating stories.

What's your favourite outfit you've ever worn?

The dragon robe that I wore to the 63rd Cannes Film Festival made me so proud. It fully reflected that I am a beauty from China. It was the most unforgettable moment in my life. I also loved the nude Elie Saab dress I wore to Paris fashion week last year. I found it very sexy.When do you feel at your most beautiful? Personally, I prefer me without any make-up on because it is more real. Real is beautiful in my opinion.

What do you wear to relax?

I am comfortable with casual outfits, like T-shirts and skirts. It's important to dress casually every once in a while because it eases stress.

What do you think defines style?

Style is all about attitude, and choosing looks that fully reflect your personality.

Who is your role model?

I adore Freja Beha. She is incredibly cool, and very cute, especially when she smiles. You could revel in the charisma she was born with!

How does Chinese beauty differ from western ideas of beauty?

Chinese beauty is always graceful and reserved, while western beauty is more free and outgoing. I think Angelina Jolie is a good example. Chinese people prefer fairer skin, and larger eyes. Whereas Western people prefer tanned skin.

What is the most precious item in your wardrobe?

My hats. I enjoy collecting hats wherever I go. I never allow other people to touch my hats, because I would be so unhappy if they were broken.

When did you first become aware of fashion?

A couple of years ago I started to work and travel abroad, and realised that the fashion industry is much more extensive than the one I understood from back home. I thought it would be really interesting to immerse myself in that moment.

What music do you like?

I love classical music; it makes me peaceful and calm.

Describe yourself...

I'm stubborn, perseverant, studious and quiet. Describe your personal style... I am a stubborn girl. I will insist on something I am interested in, although others might not agree. But that is me.

What's still left to achieve?

I'd like to keep making films until the day I can't go on.

What do you eat for breakfast?

I am not always able to have breakfast because of tight schedules. But I prefer Chinese breakfasts like steamed buns and porridge.

What's your biggest vice?

I am a bit lazy and I enjoy staying in bed. But once I get up I am stuck in busy work, so I always warn myself to get up early the next day but still fail to do so.

Tell us about the day of the shoot with Chen Man?

Chen Man and I are good friends. She teases me sometimes, but I am really happy and comfortable in front of her, because she helps bring out the best in me.

What advice would you give other young actors wishing to follow in your footsteps?

I hope they can insist on what they believe in. Acting is not a risk. Although it is pretty hard, it is still promising.

What makes you happy?

More recognition would make me happy.

What makes you sad?

Loneliness.

What's your star sign?

I'm Virgo, that's why I am stubborn.

What are your hopes for the future?

I wish to live more energetically.